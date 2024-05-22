BeArt Visionary Club NFT Carnival Season: Genesis NFT — Visionary Club airdrops and whitelist rewards are now available

George Town, Cayman Islands, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Introducing BeArt, the world’s first platform dedicated to the issuance of artwork RWAs and Web3 crypto assets! The platform has launched its Carnival Season activities centered around the Genesis NFT series — Visionary Club!

BeArt will host a four-week continuous points campaign across multiple Quest platforms, offering exciting rewards such as USDT, NFT airdrops, and whitelist spots.

Read this article to learn more about the BeArt Carnival Season activities and the platform's offerings. Join us and be a part of the future of art and crypto!

BeArt Visionary Club NFT Carnival Season!





Event Period: 2024/05/23 - 2024/06/27 23:59 (UTC+8)

This Carnival Season will offer 50 NFT airdrops and 100 NFT whitelist spots as rewards. We will be distributed based on total points accumulated across various Quest platforms during the event.

The Carnival Season will last for four weeks, with new tasks released every week on each Quest platform.

Weekly snapshots and activity deadlines are every Wednesday at 23:59 (UTC+8). New weekly events will be released every Thursday at 00:00 (UTC+8).

Participate in the BeArt Carnival Season simultaneously on four Quest platforms: Galxe, QuestN, Taskon, and Intract. Every Thursday, the top 100 leaderboards will be published in the BeArt official community and X platform.

At the end of the event, the top 100 users in the points ranking will receive NFT airdrops or whitelist rewards.

Join us and be part of the excitement!

The specific allocation is as follows:

• TOP10: 1 NFT airdrop + 3 NFT whitelist spots

• TOP11-20: 1 NFT airdrop + 2 NFT whitelist spots

• TOP21-50: 1 NFT airdrop

• TOP51-100: 1 NFT whitelist spot

Additionally, during this Carnival Season event, BeArt will provide a reward of 100 USDT for each Quest platform per period, with a total reward amount of 1,600 USDT!

Points Calculation Rules:

Taking Galxe as an example, if there are a total of 7 quests for the current points activity, the user will earn 70 points upon completing all tasks.

• If the user engages in activities on other Quest platforms, points will accumulate for each task.

• Total Points = Galxe Points + QuestN Points + Taskon Points + Intract Points

Please ensure that you have used the same wallet address to link the Quest platforms and participate in the activities. This is crucial information for us to calculate the total points for each user.

During the event, the total weekly points are not fixed and will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis. The official team will take a snapshot of the points each week and publish the results in the community and on Twitter. Please follow the BeArt official Discord channel #carnival-leaderboard.

After the event ends on 2024/06/27, BeArt will tally all the points and reward the top 100 users with final prizes!

Participation Guide:

To participate in the BeArt Carnival Season, please note the following details. Since the event spans multiple platforms, you need to join through different entry links:

Galxe entry: https://app.galxe.com/quest/LiffwTEk62SHMjuxh4Eden/GCkgwtdgQk



QuestN entry: https://app.questn.com/quest/907221723221709010



Taskon entry: https://taskon.xyz/campaign/detail/163057093



Intract entry: https://www.intract.io/quest/664cae0462867cdbffb8fb62?utm_source=dashboard



To check your points, follow the BeArt official points snapshots on Discord & Twitter.

*This article serves as the official rules explanation.

After the event concludes on June 27, 2024, we will complete the tallying of all user points within 3 working days. User rewards related to NFTs from this event will be distributed during the NFT sale phase.

About BeArt

As we are aware, BeArt is a platform that specializes in the issuance and trading of high-value global artwork RWA and Web3 crypto assets.

RWA, which stands apart from traditional NFT artwork, represents an innovation. BeArt employs a uniquely patented technology rooted in the intrinsic value of real artwork and a 100% mapping standard. While similar in appearance to NFTs, RWA differs in its adoption of blockchain technology standards, resulting in distinctions between the two. Additionally, RWA offers a more comprehensive mapping of real artwork.

BeArt has positioned artwork RWA as its primary platform business, aiming for a 100% on-chain mapping of physical artwork. It has developed the Tianlu Certification System, a patented technology for authenticating artwork. Simultaneously, BeArt has introduced various application scenarios and platform economic governance models around RWAD.

Artwork itself holds value due to cultural, religious, aesthetic, and other related factors, placing it in the category of heavy asset investment among investable asset classes, with a high market entry barrier.

Leveraging the innovations brought about by blockchain technology, such as perpetual storage, decentralization, and transaction circulation, naturally lends itself as a derivative form for real artwork. Therefore, BeArt chooses to leverage this innovative technology.

Official Links:

Website: https://beart.one/



Discord: https://discord.gg/CQdNVsjybW



Telegram: https://t.me/beartweb3



Twitter: https://twitter.com/BeArt_RWA



Medium: https://medium.com/@beartrwa



Gitbook: https://beart.gitbook.io/beart-whitepaper/



NFT Mint: https://opensea.io/collection/beart-visionary-club/overview



Conclusion

As an emerging platform specializing in artwork RWA issuance and trading, BeArt has long been dedicated to the research and development of patented technologies. Finally, in 2024, it began to take concrete market actions.

According to the official roadmap, BeArt will launch the Artwork RWA asset finance application section, with a focus on the RWA Collection Bank, in the next two quarters. This section will comprise multiple applications forming an application matrix, including RWA Collection, RWA Derivatives (RWAD), RWA Option, RWA Fractions, and Art RWA Insurance, among others.

Simultaneously, after the completion of the Genesis NFT series - Visionary Club sale, BeArt will officially commence the platform governance and profit-sharing process. At that time, the BeArt Token will begin linear release, focusing on user participation benefits and governance functions. Stay tuned for further updates!

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

