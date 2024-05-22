Removing barriers while weaving connections from coast to coast

Newmarket, Ontario, Canada, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newmarket, Ontario, May 22, 2024 – June is National Deafblind Awareness Month, and twins Scott and Ian are using their creativity to break down barriers and raise awareness for those who are deafblind. With the help of their intervenor, the twins have been creating connected tactile art using yarn, which will be showcased in a "yarn bombing" display at a local library.



All Canadians who are deafblind deserve the opportunity to experience life without barriers. For Scott and Ian, who are deafblind, this includes expressing themselves through tactile art. Yarn bombing, a global art form that involves attaching or wrapping connected yarn pieces around objects, is just one way they are celebrating their unique abilities.



According to the 2022 Canadian Survey on Disability data from Statistics Canada, over 2% of Canada's population aged 15 and over (or 602,160 individuals) are deafblind. The survey reveals that 52% of those who are deafblind (or 314,260 individuals) are 65 years and older. These statistics highlight the importance of raising awareness and promoting inclusivity for individuals who are deafblind.



With the support of their intervenor, Lenore, the twins have been able to collaborate and create their tactile art using yarn. “Working with an intervenor has been instrumental for Scott and Ian in removing communication barriers. An intervenor is a specially trained professional who facilitates communication for people who experience both hearing and vision loss,” says Lenore.



Scott and Ian live in one of DeafBlind Ontario Services’ supported living homes. As they have some light perception, they have a dedicated space in their home where they can access natural sunlight, enhancing their sensory experiences with objects, lights, and sounds. Using a "Smartbox" a form of Augmentative Alternate Communication (AAC) technology, and adapted signs to communicate, the twins work together with their intervenor selecting yarn colors and holding the pieces as Lenore connects them together.



The completed yarn creations will be showcased as part of a "yarn bombing" display at the nearby library, allowing the local community to appreciate and enjoy the installation throughout June. DeafBlind Ontario Services will also collaborate with local community partners across the province to feature yarn creations on various structures, contributing to a global initiative to celebrate and recognize the contributions of people who are deafblind.



Yarn Bombing displays will be showcased at the following locations:

London Library (Beacock Branch) - 1280 Huron St., London

The Museum - 10 King St. W., Kitchener

Innisfil ideaLab & Library (Lakeshore Branch) - 967 Innisfil Beach Rd, Innisfil

Peterborough Library - 345 Aylmer St. N, Peterborough

Peterborough Square - 340 George St. N, Peterborough

Ottawa Library (Ruth E. Dickinson Branch) - 100 Malvern Dr., Nepean

Ottawa Library (Hazeldean Branch) - 50 Castlefrank Rd., Ottawa

Greater Sudbury Public Library (Hanmer Branch) - 4100 Elmview Dr., Valley East

Bay Used Books - 124 Elm St., Greater Sudbury

Mange! - 1635 Main St. Val Caron, ON

Fairy Lake Park - 520 Water St., Newmarket

Unwind Yarn House - 476 Timothy St., Newmarket

Bloom Floral Design Studio - 14799 Yonge St. Aurora



DeafBlind Ontario Services

DeafBlind Ontario Services supports people who are deafblind, as well as people who are Deaf, hard of hearing and non-verbal with a developmental disability. Specialized services are customized to each person’s unique needs, method of communication, and goals to live their best life.

