Questex’s Digital Signage Experience Opens Nominations for the 2024 Digital Signage Experience Awards

NEW YORK, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex ’s Digital Signage Experience (DSE), the most influential gathering of digital signage experts anywhere, today announces nominations are open for the 2024 Digital Signage Experience Awards (DIZZIE). DSE takes place December 7-10, 2024, in Las Vegas at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The DIZZIE Awards recognize and celebrate visionaries from around the world whose digital signage installations and campaigns challenge existing standards and drive the industry forward.

The DIZZIE award categories are:

Corporate Environments

Digital-Out-Of-Home

Educational Environments

Entertainment & Recreation

Experiential Design & Planning

Healthcare Environments

Hospitality

Public Spaces

Restaurants, Bars and Foodservice

Retail Environments

Sustainable Solution

Transportation

Venues

Digital Signage Experience of the Year

Digital Signage Content of the Year



Individual Categories include:

Trailblazer

Emerging Talent

Nominated installations and content will be judged by distinguished members of the Digital Signage Federation.

"At the heart of innovation and excellence, the DIZZIE Awards celebrate the people and the projects redefining the digital signage landscape. We invite visionaries from across the globe to showcase their groundbreaking work and join us in recognizing the best of the best at DSE 2024 in Las Vegas," said David Drain, Director, Event Programs, DSE, Questex.

To enter the 2024 DIZZIE Awards, click here.

Learn more about DSE 2024 at www.digitalsignageexperience.com . Get on the list to be the first to know when registration launches and access special offers to attend.

Stay in contact with DSE on LinkedIn , X , and Facebook .

About Digital Signage Experience (DSE)

Digital Signage Experience (DSE) is the preeminent event and digital platform for the digital signage industry, showcasing innovations in technology, market applications and creative educational content. With an increased focus on reaching key end-user markets for digital solutions and experiences, DSE will harness other audiences and platforms in hotels, hospitality, travel, healthcare, entertainment, education, sensors and communications technology and more. DSE takes place December 7-10, 2024 in Las Vegas at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

Media Contact