Aligos Therapeutics Announces Six Abstracts Accepted for Presentation at EASL 2024

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALGS, “Aligos”), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in liver and viral diseases, today announced six abstracts have been accepted for poster presentations, including two Top abstracts, at the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL) Congress 2024, being held June 5-8 in Milan, Italy. The abstracts released today can be found on the EASL website at www.easlcongress.eu.



Details from the abstracts released today are as follows:

ALG-000184: Potential best-in-class small molecule CAM-E for chronic hepatitis B (CHB)

Abstract #: 603

Title: Extended Treatment of HBeAg+ CHB Subjects with the Capsid Assembly Modulator ALG-000184 with or without Entecavir is Associated with Reductions in Viral Markers and Favorable Anti-HBeAb trends

Presenter: Professor Man-Fung Yuen, MBBS, MD, PhD, DSc, Chair and Chief of the Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, University of Hong Kong

Abstract #: 895

Title: Dosing with the Capsid Assembly Modulator ALG-000184 in Untreated HBeAg Negative CHB Subjects Results in Potent Antiviral Effects Including Suppression of HBV DNA/RNA and Declines in HBcrAg Levels

Presenter: Kosh Agarwal, MBBS, MRCP (UK), MD, FRCP (Ed), FRCP (London), Consultant Hepatologist and Transplant Physician, Institute of liver Studies, King’s College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

Abstract #: 2390

Title: Association of baseline characteristics and plasma ALG-001075 to HBsAg responses in HBeAg+ CHB subjects following ALG-000184±ETV treatment

Presenter: Kha Le, PhD

Preclinical

Abstract #: 1298

Title: In vitro and in vivo pharmacological characterization of human PNPLA3-targeting short interfering RNA molecules for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis

Presenter: Jieun Song, PhD

Abstract #: 1338 (Top)

Title: Second generation HBV siRNAs with novel chemistries demonstrate improved profiles compared with ALG-125755 and other clinical stage siRNAs

Presenter: Jin Hong, PhD

Abstract #: 1763 (Top)

Title: Non-HAP CAM-A ALG-006746 and ALG-006780 induce rapid HBsAg reductions in AAV-HBV mice and have favorable pharmacokinetic profiles

Presenter: Yannick Debing, PhD

Abstracts identified as “Top” were selected as among the best in their category. These posters will be displayed during the four days of the congress.

