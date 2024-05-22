Adagene to Present at Investor Conferences in June

SAN DIEGO and SUZHOU, China, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adagene Inc. (“Adagene”) (Nasdaq: ADAG), a company transforming the discovery and development of novel antibody-based therapies, today announced its participation in multiple investor conferences in June 2024.



Adagene’s Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of R&D, Peter Luo, Ph.D., will provide a company update, including progress on the masked, anti-CTLA-4 SAFEbody® ADG126. Company management will also host investor meetings.

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference 2024

Date: Wednesday, June 5

Wednesday, June 5 Time: 4:30-4:55 PM (Eastern Time)

4:30-4:55 PM (Eastern Time) Location: New York City



Goldman Sachs 45th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Date: Thursday, June 13

Thursday, June 13 Time: 10:00-10:35 AM (Eastern Time)

10:00-10:35 AM (Eastern Time) Location: Miami



HC Wainwright 2nd Annual Immune Cell Engager Virtual Conference

Date: Tuesday, June 25

Tuesday, June 25 Time: TBD for presentation

TBD for presentation Location: Virtual



A live webcast of the presentations will also be accessible in the Investors section of the company’s website at https://www.adagene.com . A webcast replay will be available for at least 30 days.

About Adagene

Adagene Inc. (Nasdaq: ADAG) is a platform-driven, clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to transforming the discovery and development of novel antibody-based cancer immunotherapies. Adagene combines computational biology and artificial intelligence to design novel antibodies that address globally unmet patient needs. The company has forged strategic collaborations with reputable global partners that leverage its SAFEbody® precision masking technology in multiple approaches at the vanguard of science.

Powered by its proprietary Dynamic Precision Library (DPL) platform, composed of NEObody™, SAFEbody, and POWERbody™ technologies, Adagene’s highly differentiated pipeline features novel immunotherapy programs. The company’s SAFEbody technology is designed to address safety and tolerability challenges associated with many antibody therapeutics by using precision masking technology to shield the binding domain of the biologic therapy. Through activation in the tumor microenvironment, this allows for tumor-specific targeting of antibodies in tumor microenvironment, while minimizing on-target off-tumor toxicity in healthy tissues.

Adagene’s lead clinical program, ADG126 (muzastotug), is a masked, anti-CTLA-4 SAFEbody that targets a unique epitope of CTLA-4 in regulatory T cells (Tregs) in the tumor microenvironment. ADG126 is currently in phase 1b/2 clinical studies in combination with anti-PD-1 therapy, particularly focused on Metastatic Microsatellite-stable (MSS) Colorectal Cancer (CRC). Validated by ongoing clinical research, the SAFEbody platform can be applied to a wide variety of antibody-based therapeutic modalities, including Fc empowered antibodies, antibody-drug conjugates, and bi/multispecific T-cell engagers.

For more information, please visit: https://investor.adagene.com .

SAFEbody® is a registered trademark in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Singapore, and the European Union.

