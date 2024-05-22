Pixalate's Q1 2024 Global Ad Fraud Benchmarks for Connected TV (CTV): $528 Million Spent on Ad Fraud & Invalid Traffic (IVT) Across CTV Platforms Including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Samsung Smart TV

LONDON, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate, the global market-leading ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform, today released the Q1 2024 Global Connected TV (CTV) Invalid Traffic Benchmark Report , analyzing the invalid traffic (IVT, including ad fraud) rates for open programmatic advertising on CTV devices including Roku, Apple TV, Samsung Smart TV, Amazon Fire TV, LG, Vizio, Xiaomi, and more.

Pixalate’s data science team analyzed 94K+ CTV apps and 3+ billion global open programmatic advertising impressions in Q1 2024 to compile this research. The report benchmarks IVT and ad fraud across CTV devices by global region (Global, North America, EMEA, APAC, LATAM), country, device type, app category, and app-ads.txt files.



Key Findings



IVT Benchmarks in Open Programmatic Advertising on CTV

In Q1 2024, the global CTV IVT rate was 12% (the lowest since Q3 2022) Estimated $528 million in global CTV open programmatic ad spend lost to IVT in Q1 2024, based on Pixalate’s estimate of $4.4 billion in open programmatic CTV ad spend in the same quarter

(the lowest since Q3 2022) Traffic from EMEA had the highest CTV IVT rate at 30% , according to Pixalate’s data

had the highest CTV IVT rate at , according to Pixalate’s data UK (30%) , Canada (25%) , and Germany-based (24%) traffic on CTV apps had the highest IVT rates worldwide, according to Pixalate’s data

, , and traffic on CTV apps had the highest IVT rates worldwide, according to Pixalate’s data Amazon Fire TV and Xiaomi devices had the highest global CTV IVT rates at 32%

global CTV IVT rates at Roku device had the lowest IVT rate among leading CTV devices (8%)

Download a complimentary copy of Pixalate’s Q1 2024 Connected TV Invalid Traffic Benchmark Report today.

Download all of Pixalate’s Ad Fraud Benchmarks Reports