Dorel Industries Announces Results of Annual Meeting

MONTRÉAL, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dorel Industries Inc. (TSX: DII.B, DII.A) is pleased to announce that all of the nominees listed in its Management Proxy Circular dated April 9, 2024 were re-elected as directors at the Company’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders held today in Montréal.



At the meeting, a ballot was conducted for the election of directors. According to proxies received and ballots cast, the following individuals were elected as directors of Dorel, with the following results:

Name of Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Martin Schwartz 51,846,540 86.03 8,419,813 13.97 Alan Schwartz 51,792,652 85.94 8,473,701 14.06 Jeffrey Schwartz 51,144,626 84.86 9,121,727 15.14 Jeff Segel 51,794,247 85.94 8,472,106 14.06 Alain Benedetti 48,469,742 80.43 11,796,611 19.57 Brad A. Johnson 48,696,162 80.80 11,570,191 19.20 Sharon Ranson 52,261,198 86.72 8,005,155 13.28 Norman M. Steinberg 47,759,251 79.25 12,507,102 20.75 Maurice Tousson 51,746,889 85.86 8,519,464 14.14

Director biographies are available in the Board of Directors section of Dorel’s website at www.dorel.com.

At the meeting, shareholders also reappointed KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as Dorel’s auditors.

Profile

Dorel Industries Inc. (TSX: DII.B, DII.A) is a global organization, operating two distinct businesses in juvenile products and home products. Dorel’s strength lies in the diversity, innovation and quality of its products as well as the superiority of its brands. Dorel Juvenile’s powerfully branded products include global brands Maxi-Cosi, Safety 1st and Tiny Love, complemented by regional brands such as BebeConfort, Cosco, Mother’s Choice and Infanti. Dorel Home, with its comprehensive e-commerce platform, markets a wide assortment of domestically produced and imported furniture. Dorel has annual sales of US$1.4 billion and employs approximately 3,900 people in facilities located in twenty-two countries worldwide.

CONTACTS:

Saint Victor Investments Inc.

Rick Leckner

(514) 245-9232

Dorel Industries Inc.

Jeffrey Schwartz

(514) 934-3034