CMG Announces Appointment of Alex Davern to the Board of Directors

CALGARY, Alberta, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (“CMG” or the “Company”) (TSX: CMG) is pleased to announce that Alex Davern has been appointed to the Board of Directors effective May 23, 2024. Mr. Davern joins the Board as an independent non-executive director and will stand for nomination at the next annual meeting of shareholders.



Mr. Davern is formerly the Chairman of the Board of Directors of ESI Group and spent more than 25 years in senior executive leadership roles at National Instruments, including serving as the Chief Executive Officer, Chief Operating Officer, and Chief Financial Officer. He currently holds director positions with both Faro Technologies (NASDAQ: FARO), and Cirrus Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: CRUS). He also holds a teaching position at the University of Texas McCombs School of Business.

“It is a great pleasure to welcome Alex to the Board of CMG,” said Mark Miller, Chairman. “Alex is an accomplished leader with extensive experience in all aspects of managing a high technology company. We look forward to the contributions that Alex’s financial acumen, experience with acquisitions, and operational insight will bring to our Board.”

Pramod Jain, CEO, added, “Alex has an exemplary record of growing technology companies and creating tremendous shareholder value. I look forward to working closely with him, alongside the rest of our Board, to continue executing on our ambitious growth strategy.”

CMG also wishes to announce the resignation of Judith Athaide from the Board of Directors, effective February 29, 2024. The company wishes to thank Judith for her years of service to the Board.

About CMG

CMG (TSX:CMG) is a global software and consulting company that combines science and technology with deep industry expertise to solve complex subsurface and surface challenges for the new energy industry around the world. CMG is headquartered in Calgary, AB, with offices in Houston, Oxford, Dubai, Bogota, Rio de Janeiro, Bengaluru, and Kuala Lumpur. For more information, please visit www.cmgl.ca.

