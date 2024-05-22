Moulded Pulp Packaging Market Size to Surpass US$ 12.4 Billion by 2033, The Brainy Insights

Newark, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 5.8 billion moulded pulp packaging market will reach USD 12.4 billion by 2033. By using recycled paper resources to create stiff and protective packaging, moulded pulp packaging has become a viable and environmentally conscious packaging option. Because of its adaptability, moulded pulp packaging is used extensively in various product categories, including electronics, cosmetics, food products, and fragile items. Its unique quality is its remarkable capacity to cushion and absorb shocks, which makes it a top option for guaranteeing the secure transportation of delicate items. Because moulded pulp is recyclable, compostable, and biodegradable, it stands out for being environmentally friendly. The moulded pulp packaging industry is observing several noteworthy developments. Advances in customisation and design have enabled firms to produce packaging that reflects their brand and appeals to consumers. Moulded pulp is a desirable option because of the increased need for sustainable and protective packaging materials brought about by the quick expansion of e-commerce.



Scope of Moulded Pulp Packaging Market



Report Coverage Details CAGR 7.9% from 2024 to 2033 Market Size in 2023 USD 5.8 Billion Market Size by 2033 USD 12.4 Billion Largest Market Asia Pacific Base Year 2023 Forecast Year 2024 to 2033 Historical Year 2020-2022 Segments Covered by Source, Moulded Type, Product, Regions Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Key Insight of the Global Moulded Pulp Packaging Market



Asia Pacific will account for the largest market size during the forecast period.



The region includes China, Japan, Malaysia, and India. China held the greatest market share for moulded pulp packaging in the Asia Pacific. This is ascribed to the country's large food and beverage industry, followed by the electronics business, due to its high population and rising disposable income. Additionally, the nation is home to several electronic enterprises, like Xiaomi, Lenovo, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., and others, which increases the need for moulded pulp packaging to protect and carry fragile electronic items.



The wood pulp segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 3.36 billion.



The wood pulp segment dominated the market, with the most significant revenue of USD 3.36 billion. The fibres from wood pulp are treated, combined with water, and moulded into different forms to provide packaging that is both sustainable and protective. Regarding wood pulp, producers in the moulded pulp packaging market are focusing more and more on ethical sourcing. They are looking for certifications and sustainable forestry practices to guarantee a steady supply of environmentally benign wood pulp.



The transfer segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 1.97 billion.



The transfer segment dominated the market, with the most significant revenue of USD 1.97 billion. Wet pulp is transferred into individual moulds during the process of transfer moulded pulp packaging. After that, the extra water is drained, preserving the intended shape. Because of its reputation for creating incredibly complex and detailed designs, this technique is appropriate for applications that demand customisation and visual appeal.



The trays segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 1.45 billion.



The trays segment dominated the market, with the most significant revenue of USD 1.45 billion. A basic form of moulded pulp packaging, trays provide a flexible and environmentally responsible option for a range of businesses. Their shallow, level design gives items a stable, well-organized platform, one of their defining features.



Market Dynamics:



Drivers: Sustainable packaging



By using recycled paper resources to create stiff and protective packaging, moulded pulp packaging has become a viable and environmentally conscious packaging option. Because of its adaptability, moulded pulp packaging is used extensively in various product categories, including electronics, cosmetics, food products, and fragile items. Its unique quality is its remarkable capacity to cushion and absorb shocks, which makes it a top option for guaranteeing the secure transportation of delicate items. Because the moulded pulp is recyclable, compostable, and biodegradable, it stands out for being environmentally friendly.



Restraint: Limited material sources



Due to legal constraints and environmental concerns, some traditional packaging materials are becoming scarce, forcing businesses to look for alternatives like moulded pulp. Because moulded pulp can provide a steady and sustainable supply of materials to fulfil the changing packaging needs of numerous industries, from electronics to healthcare and beyond, the moulded pulp business has a strategic advantage.



Some of the major players operating in the moulded pulp packaging market are:



● UFP Technologies, Inc.

● ESCO Technologies Inc.

● Pactiv LLC

● Pacific Pulp Molding, Inc.

● Thermoformed Engineered Quality LLC (TEQ)

● Moulded Fiber Product Ltd.

● Genpak, LLC

● Huhtamäki Oyj

● Henry Moulded Products, Inc.

● Brodrene Hartmann A/S

● Eco-Products, Inc.

● Innova Packaging LLC

● Keyes Packaging Group

● EnviroPAK Corporation



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Source:



● Non-wood Pulp

● Wood Pulp



By Molded Type:



● Transfer

● Processed

● Thick Wall

● Thermoformed



By Product:



● End Caps

● Clamshells

● Trays

● Bowls & Cups

● Plates

● Others



About the report:



The global molded pulp packaging market is analyzed based on value (USD billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



