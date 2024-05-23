Northland Power Reports on Its 2024 Annual General Meeting

TORONTO, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northland Power Inc. (“Northland” or the “Company”) (TSX: NPI) today announced the results of the election of Directors at its Annual General Meeting (“the Meeting”) held on May 22, 2024, in a virtual-only meeting format.



The total number of voting shares represented by shareholders present electronically and by proxy at the Meeting was 157,834,362, representing 61.64% of Northland’s outstanding voting shares.

The nine nominees proposed by Management for election as Directors were elected. Information on each of the Director Nominees is contained in Northland’s Management Information Circular dated April 15, 2024, which is available on the company’s website at www.northlandpower.com.

The votes received were as follows:

Nominee Votes For Percent Withheld Percent John W. Brace 151,736,391 96.51% 5,484,968 3.49% Doyle Beneby 156,595,072 99.56% 695,889 0.44% Lisa Colnett 151,341,435 96.22% 5,948,879 3.78% Kevin Glass 153,223,808 97.41% 4,067,153 2.59% Keith Halbert 156,268,855 99.35% 1,022,107 0.65% Helen Mallovy Hicks 153,927,967 97.86% 3,362,247 2.14% Ian Pearce 143,977,929 92.04% 12,445,203 7.96% Eckhardt Ruemmler 156,863,919 99.73% 426,942 0.27% Ellen Smith 155,613,898 98.93% 1,675,708 1.07%

The Appointment of Ernst & Young LLP to serve as the independent auditors of Northland, and setting of their remuneration, until the next annual meeting was approved. Votes received were as follows:

Votes For Percent Withheld Percent 139,568,861 88.43% 18,265,501 11.57%

The non-binding advisory vote on the Company’s approach to executive compensation or say-on-pay was approved. Votes received were as follows:

Votes For Percent Against Percent 130,247,373 82.81% 27,039,036 17.19%

ABOUT NORTHLAND POWER



Northland Power is a global power producer dedicated to helping the clean energy transition by producing electricity from clean renewable resources. Founded in 1987, Northland has a long history of developing, building, owning and operating clean and green power infrastructure assets and is a global leader in offshore wind. In addition, Northland owns and manages a diversified generation mix including onshore renewables, efficient natural gas energy, as well as supplying energy through a regulated utility.

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with global offices in eight countries, Northland owns or has an economic interest in approximately 3.4GW (net 2.9GW) of operating capacity. The Company also has a significant inventory of projects in construction and in various stages of development encompassing approximately 12GW of potential capacity.

Publicly traded since 1997, Northland's common shares, Series 1 and Series 2 preferred shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols NPI, NPI.PR.A and NPI.PR.B, respectively.

For further information, please contact:

Dario Neimarlija, Vice President, FP&A and Investor Relations

647-288-1019

investorrelations@northlandpower.com

northlandpower.com