Sirolimus Market Size Projected to Surge USD 370.06 Million Growth by 2033, Exhibit a CAGR of 4%

Newark, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 250 million in 2023 global sirolimus market will reach USD 370.06 million in 2033. Sirolimus is also known as Rapamycin. It is a strong drug produced from soil samples from Easter Island. Sirolimus is a mTOR inhibitor. It inh\ibits the function of the mTOR protein, which is an important regulator of cell growth, proliferation, and survival. Sirolimus is primarily used as an immunosuppressant in organ transplantation. Sirolimus reduces the immune response, which helps prevent the rejection of donated organs such as kidneys, hearts, and livers. Furthermore, its anti-proliferative properties effectively inhibit the spread of certain tumours, including kidney and skin cancers. Sirolimus has also shown promise in the treatment of uncommon disorders such as lymphangioleiomyomatosis (LAM), a lung condition marked by aberrant cell proliferation. Ongoing study investigates sirolimus' potential in autoimmune disorders such as rheumatoid arthritis and systemic lupus erythematosus.



Scope of Sirolimus Market



Report Coverage Details CAGR 4% from 2024 to 2033 Market Size in 2023 USD 250 Million Market Size by 2033 USD 370.06 Million Largest Market North America Base Year 2023 Forecast Year 2024 to 2033 Historical Year 2020-2022 Segments Covered by Application, Dosage, Distribution Channel Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Key Insight of the Global Sirolimus Market



North America will dominate the market during the forecast period.



The region boasts modern healthcare infrastructure, including cutting-edge medical facilities and a well-established network of transplant centres. This infrastructure supports the broad use of sirolimus in organ transplants. North America is a global leader in transplantation medicine, performing a substantial number of organ transplant procedures each year. Furthermore, numerous major pharmaceutical corporations, academic institutions, and research organizations in North America are actively involved in sirolimus research. The regulatory system in North America promotes quick approval and market access for innovative pharmaceuticals. Furthermore, broad healthcare coverage in North America provides patient access to sirolimus medication, lowering costs and improving equitable access to transplant care.



In 2023, the organ transplant rejection segment dominated the market, with a 43% market share and revenue of 107.50 million.



The application segment is divided into organ transplant rejection, sirolimus catheter devices, sirolimus coated balloons, and others. In 2023, the organ transplant rejection segment dominated the market with a 43% market share and revenue of 107.50 million.



In 2023, the tablets segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 59% and revenue of 147.50 million.



The dosage segment is divided into injections, tablets and others. In 2023, the tablets segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 59% and revenue of 147.50 million.



In 2023, the hospital pharmacies segment dominated the market, with a 42% market share and revenue of 105 million.



The distribution channel segment is divided into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. In 2023, the hospital pharmacies segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 42% and revenue of 105 million.



Advancement in market



According to the results of a randomized trial, in patients with in-stent restenosis after drug-eluting stent implantation, a sirolimus-coated balloon (SeQuent SCB) produces non-inferior angiographic results at nine months compared to a balloon-coated in paclitaxel. The late lumen loss at nine months was 0.35 with the sirolimus-coated balloon (SCB) and 0.31 with the paclitaxel-coated balloon (PCB), with a difference of 0.05 mm (95% CI -0.0523-0.1476), meeting noninferiority criteria with a margin of 0.2 mm.



Market Dynamics



Driver: The rising demand for organ transplants.



The prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes and hypertension is rising, resulting in an increased risk of end-stage organ failure. Furthermore, as the world's population ages, organ failure becomes more common, necessitating transplantation. Advances in surgical methods, organ preservation, and immunosuppressive drugs have improved transplant outcomes, increasing the number of eligible patients. Increased knowledge and acceptance of transplantation as a viable treatment option, combined with international collaboration and exchange programmes, facilitates donor-recipient matching. The policy attempts to increase organ donation rates, which will also benefit the market. As a result, the growing demand for organ transplants will boost the worldwide sirolimus market, as it is a critical medicine used in transplants to ensure favourable patient outcomes.



Restraints: Side Effects of Sirolimus.



Sirolimus can cause a variety of adverse effects. Common adverse effects include mucositis, which causes painful mouth ulcers, and gastrointestinal problems such as nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, and stomach pain. Furthermore, sirolimus frequently raises blood lipid levels, contributing to hyperlipidemia and raising the risk of cardiovascular disease. Impaired wound healing and peripheral oedema are two significant side effects that cause discomfort in affected persons. As a result, the potential side effects of sirolimus will limit the market's expansion.



Opportunities: The rising global healthcare infrastructure expenditure.



As the world's healthcare infrastructure improves, sirolimus demand and utilization will increase. Improved healthcare infrastructure increases access to organ transplantation services. With the introduction of specialized transplant centres and the expansion of surgical capacities, Improved healthcare infrastructure increases access to organ transplantation services. With the construction of specialized transplant centres and the expansion of surgical capabilities, more patients will have access to life-saving organ transplants. This increased number of transplant recipients directly coincides with a higher demand for immunosuppressive drugs such as sirolimus, which prevent organ rejection and assure transplant success. Furthermore, advances in medical technology as part of healthcare infrastructure development promote the widespread use of sirolimus in various medical sectors. Additionally, greater access to medical information and education among healthcare professionals and patients would help to drive market expansion. As a result, rising worldwide healthcare expenditure will fuel market expansion over the predicted period.



Challenges: The complexity of dosing and the need for constant monitoring



Sirolimus's narrow therapeutic index necessitates precise dosing and monitoring to maintain optimal blood levels for therapeutic efficacy while avoiding toxicity. Achieving this balance requires frequent monitoring of sirolimus concentrations in the blood. Therefore, the complexities of sirolimus dosing and monitoring challenge the wider adoption of the drug in the market.



Some of the major players operating in the global sirolimus market are:



• Accord Healthcare

• Actiza Pharmaceutical Private Limited

• Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC

• Apotex Inc

• Biocon Concept Medical

• Concord Biotech

• Delphis Pharmaceutical

• Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

• Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd

• Livzon



Key Segments covered in the market:



By Application



• Organ Transplant Rejection

• Sirolimus Catheter Device

• Sirolimus Coated Balloons

• Others



By Dosage



• Injections

• Tablets

• Others



By Distribution Channel



• Hospital Pharmacies

• Retail Pharmacies

• Online Pharmacies



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Million). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyses driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges to gain critical market insight. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



