OKX-Jambo Partnership Set to Bring Web3 Mobile Tools to Millions of Users in Emerging Markets via App Integration

SINGAPORE, May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading global crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, and Jambo, a leading Web3 mobile infrastructure builder, today announced a partnership aimed at enhancing the accessibility of the digital economy in emerging markets by combining advanced Web3 and mobile technologies.



This partnership follows a strategic investment in Jambo made by OKX Ventures, the investment arm of OKX, with a shared mission of enhancing access to Web3 technologies and driving adoption.



The partnership will involve integrating the OKX app with the powerful Web3 JamboPhone, competitively priced at US$99 and specifically tailored for emerging markets. The phone is currently available in over 120 countries. The OKX app, pre-installed on the JamboPhone, will provide users with seamless access to a comprehensive suite of exchange and non-custodial Web3 Wallet features, covering 200,000+ coins, 90+ networks, thousands of dApps, the most extensive inscription marketplace, and more.

The JamboPhone aims to address some of the most challenging issues faced by emerging markets, such as a large unbanked population and limited access to smartphones. By integrating with OKX, Jambo is taking a step towards bringing secure, user-friendly and accessible Web3 mobile tools. This empowers millions of users in emerging markets to navigate the digital economy, fostering greater financial inclusion.

Co-founder of Jambo James Zhang said: "In many emerging markets, an entire family shares one smartphone and a family member can only use it for a few hours a day. Owning a JamboPhone opens up new possibilities – it’s like discovering a new life. By embedding OKX directly within the Jambo ecosystem, we're making it easy for users in emerging markets to safely and efficiently engage with the digital economy. The integration of OKX into the JamboPhone is a game-changer for Web3 and digital inclusivity, opening new pathways to economic participation that were previously unimaginable."

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX is known for being the fastest and most reliable crypto trading app for traders everywhere.

Jambo's vision is to bring emerging markets on-chain through building the largest web3 mobile infrastructure network. Jambo is backed by the best investors globally including Paradigm, Tiger Global, Pantera, Delphi and more.

Jambo is onboarding the next billion users to web3 with the JamboPhone, a premiere web3 Android smartphone starting at only $99 preloaded with the world of web3 at their fingertips.