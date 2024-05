Dear shareholder,

Ackermans & van Haaren has published today its Trading Update on the 1st quarter of 2024, with the following key items:



Outstanding Q1-results at both DEME and at the private banks Delen and Van Breda

Confirmation of guidance: net profit of 2024 expected to be higher than last year

Please find in annex the full press release







Best regards

Ackermans & van Haaren

