Reinforced Governance for DAOs: Q Development Partners with Kleros

Gamprin-Bendern, Liechtenstein, May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Q Development AG, a company supporting the development of the Q Protocol, announces its collaboration with Kleros - a decentralized dispute resolution protocol to offer more resilience governance solutions for DAOs projects.

Renowned for its impartiality and efficiency in resolving conflicts within decentralized ecosystems, Kleros is an Ethereum based autonomous organization incorporated in France that leverages blockchain, crowdsourcing and game theory to offer alternatives to centralized justice in crypto.

This partnership aims to combine the strengths of Kleros’s dispute resolution procedures with Q’s capabilities to enforce off-chain decisions on-chain. This will make DAOs safer, establish accountability, and increase transparency and reliability.





Seamless Governance, Enhanced Security

By default, DAOs on Q embrace optimistic on-chain governance, ensuring swift decision-making processes. This means that without any conflict, successful proposals can be executed on-chain by the DAO itself without external dependencies. However, to fortify governance security without impeding agility, DAOs require a safety net - an external body capable of impartially evaluating decisions when conflicts arise. This is where Kleros steps in, offering an option to challenge DAO decisions and uphold governance integrity.

"Accountability is a foundational pillar for robust governance. We're excited to witness the emergence of 'Constitutional Checks' for DAOs, and we eagerly anticipate the integration of Kleros Courts as a cornerstone service for maintaining checks and balances within DAOs on Q," said Federico Ast, Founder & CEO of Kleros.

Upholding Constitutional Integrity

By appealing to Kleros Courts, DAOs can ensure alignment of decisions with their constitutions—a pivotal aspect often overlooked in the ecosystem. Decisions stemming from DAO voting can be appealed to Kleros courts based on the DAO's constitution. This integration introduces a checks-and-balances mechanism, holding DAOs accountable to their founding principles and fostering trust within the community. This way, discretionary criteria like the DAO Purpose, individual stakeholder responsibilities, or qualitative proposal criteria can be enforced, allowing the DAO to operate beyond the code-is-law paradigm.

"DAOs have long recognized the limitations of relying solely on code during conflict, yet finding a dependable solution has been challenging. With Kleros' track record in leveraging human judgment within Web3, I'm eager for DAOs on Q to access Kleros Courts as an external point of reference, ensuring adherence to the DAO Constitution and fostering trust within their communities," said Gerrit Brugge, DAO Ecosystem & Community, Q Development AG.

Expanding the Scope of Discretion

In leveraging Kleros services, DAOs can acknowledge the spectrum of human judgment. This is a matter of decision-making and disagreement in the DAO. As Eigenlayer's recent token whitepaper aptly illustrates, the need for (inter-)subjective evaluation is undeniable but requires an external point of reference. Together with governance services available on Q, Kleros paves the way for its realization.

Enforcement Through Governance Services

Crucially, enforcement is considered in addition to the evaluation and judgment provided by Kleros. Through a dedicated governance service on Q, Kleros Court can be called upon as an independent judiciary service to resolve disputes. Rulings could then be enforced within the Q ecosystem through governance services, leveraging Q’s network of Root Nodes.

A Roadmap to Success

The path to integrating Kleros services into DAOs on Q is clear, thanks to existing prerequisites. The existing standard for DAO constitutions, coupled with governance services for the Q ecosystem and Q's diverse and impartial set of Root Nodes, provide a robust foundation for seamless integration. These fundamental building blocks ensure impartiality, accountability, and incorruptibility—essential tenets for effective governance in decentralized ecosystems.

A Vision for the Future

As we look ahead, the potential of Kleros services for DAOs on Q is boundless. By bridging the gap between internal decision-making and human judgment with an external point of reference, we chart a course toward a governance paradigm of transparency, accountability, and reliability.

If you would like to create a DAO in less than five minutes please visit a Q DAO Factory.

About Kleros

Kleros is an open-source online dispute resolution protocol that uses blockchain and crowdsourcing to adjudicate disputes fairly. Development efforts are coordinated by Coopérative Kleros, a Société Coopérative d’Intérêt Collectif (SCIC) incorporated in France. All our research and code development are open-source and free for anyone to use.

About Q Development AG

Q is a novel blockchain protocol acting as a fundamental governance layer in Web 3.

It combines the benefits of a public, open, and decentralized ledger with the transparency and predictability of enforceable private contracts. It enables adoption by many use cases that desire decentralization but require scalability and dependability.



Q Development AG is a private company based in Gamprin-Bendern, Liechtenstein, whose primary purpose is to advance the Q protocol and support the Q ecosystem. To learn more about Q, please visit: https://q.org/

