OnRamp & Igoroom Unveil Partnership with Exclusive Luxury Hotel Deals

TALLINN, ESTONIA, May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OnRamp, a trusted group of fintech companies with a global presence spanning Europe, Asia, and North America, is thrilled to announce its partnership with Igoroom , the world's first virtual reality (VR) online travel agency. This collaboration aims to revolutionize travel booking, ensuring it is effortless for all users, regardless of their preferred payment method.





Poised to launch in 2024, Igoroom has chosen OnRamp Pay (ORP) as its payment orchestrator to meet its global payment needs. ORP will provide seamless access to traditional card payments as well as alternative local payment methods such as bank transfers, digital wallets, and real-time payments. Additionally, Igoroom will cater to the growing demand for direct cryptocurrency spending by enabling crypto payments through OnRamp's simple API integration.

OnRamp Users Perks: Limited-Time Offer to Celebrate the Partnership

To celebrate this exciting collaboration, OnRamp , is offering its wallet members access to exclusive deals on over 20 premium hotels in enchanting locales like Chiang Mai, Bali, Cebu, and Seychelles. This limited-time, special member's rate campaign offers a total of 198 rooms of exclusive 4-night stay in Deluxe Rooms, Suites, and Villas. Availability is on a first-come, first-served basis, with all reserved rooms required to be utilized before November 1st, 2024. The campaign link can be accessed here .

OnRamp Wallet is a leading e-wallet dedicated to offering its users a variety of curated digital goods. Interested individuals are invited to sign up for an account to unlock access to the full range of hotel offerings and prices.

Darren Makarem, CEO of OnRamp stated, "We are excited to leverage OnRamp's payment expertise in our partnership with Igoroom. With a simple onboarding process and global accessibility, Igoroom users can now enjoy seamless and secure transactions like never before. This collaboration is a significant step forward in our mission to broaden our services and elevate user experiences. In celebration of this milestone, we are thrilled to offer OnRamp members exclusive luxury deals, providing unmatched value and convenience. We believe this partnership will redefine excellence in both the payment and travel industries"

Introducing Igoroom: The Future of Virtual Travel

Igoroom, the brainchild of Gecko Digital, promises to revolutionize the travel industry with its immersive VR experiences. Renowned as the premier provider of hotel virtual tours and 360 VR experiences in Asia, The Middle East and The Indian Oceans. Igorooms seamlessly integrates cutting-edge VR productions, offering users an immersive journey through each hotel property.

According to James South, CEO of Igoroom, "We are very excited to be launching Igoroom with OnRamp; a company we see a big opportunity in partnering with, offering future viable product and commercial flexibility. We are also thrilled to be able to integrate crypto rails easily with OnRamp, giving our users access to multiple payment options and adding value to both of our platforms."

For more information and to take advantage of these exclusive limited deals, please visit OnRamp Wallet .

About Igoroom

The world's first truly VR connected booking engine, allowing users to seamlessly explore a curated journey in to the top hotels from the sky, in the rooms and under the water in the sleekest three-dimensional format. Igoroom has amassed the largest library of virtual reality assets for the luxury hospitality sector thanks to its partnership with its sister company, Gecko Digital - the world's foremost 360 virtual tour production company.

About OnRamp Pay

OnRamp Pay offers a comprehensive, one-stop solution for businesses' financial and payment needs. Its payment orchestration services include seamless API integration, connecting merchants to a global network of gateways and acquirers. OnRamp Pay's unique value lies in the additional NEO banking services that differentiate it from other players in the industry. This holistic approach provides a streamlined and convenient financial ecosystem, meeting all its customers' needs efficiently and securely.

About OnRamp

Established in 2019, OnRamp's mission is to enable businesses to grow internationally at pace, by way of innovative payment solutions. OnRamp companies offer a comprehensive, one-stop solution for businesses' payment needs. Its payment orchestration services offer an effortless API integration, connecting merchants to a global network of gateways and acquirers. OnRamp, a leading crypto services provider, enables a seamless flow between traditional fiat and cryptocurrency through our plug-and-play payment solutions.

