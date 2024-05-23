Global Women's Health Diagnostics Research Report 2024-2034: Asia Pacific Anticipated to Grow Fastest, North America Leads Market with High Revenue Share and Advanced Products

Dublin, May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Women's Health Diagnostics Market Analysis & Forecast to 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global women's health diagnostics market accounted for USD 148.80 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach at USD 324.66 billion by 2034 with a CAGR of 7.35% during the forecast period 2024-2034.

Rising incidence of infectious diseases such as hepatitis & urinary tract infections among women, increase in prevalence of chronic conditions, growing demand for early disease detection, surge in advancements in technology, rising approvals from regulatory bodies, and surge in the introduction of diagnostic tests tailored specifically for women's health are some of the key factors boosting the market growth.



Surge in the introduction of diagnostic tests tailored specifically for women's health is predicted to boost the market growth during the forecast period. The assessment and management of conditions and illnesses that can impact the physical and mental well-being of women are encompassed within women's health diagnostics.

This field covers a range of specialties and areas of focus, including gynecological disorders, breast and ovarian cancer, contraception, sexually transmitted infections (STIs), menopause, hormone therapy, pregnancy and childbirth, osteoporosis, and benign conditions that may affect female bodily functions.

North America region is anticipated for the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the increasing acceptance of highly advanced products, rising introduction of new products, expanding government support, and heightened collaboration among industry players.Additionally, Asia Pacific region is predicted to grow at fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increase in the enhancement of healthcare infrastructure, heightened recognition of women's health issues, greater involvement of women in professional endeavors, and uptick in the introduction of new diagnostic tests.



By type, diagnostic tests was the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global women's health diagnostics market in 2023 owing to the increasing use of kits & reagents for conducting tests such as cancer biopsies, prenatal genetic testing, & infectious disease testing, rise in the occurrence of various health issues among women such as cancer & infertility, growing awareness regarding tests related to women's health, and high demand for point-of-care diagnostic testing. Additionally, diagnostic devices is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the growing incidence of chronic conditions among women, rise in technological innovations within diagnostic devices, and surge in the introduction of advanced systems.



By application, infectious diseases was the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global women's health diagnostics market in 2023 owing to the prevalence of infectious diseases such as sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) is on the rise, and increase in approvals by regulatory authorities. For instance, in March 2023, Visby Medical's sexual health test, utilizing self-collected vaginal swabs, has received approval from the U.S. FDA. This second-generation PCR diagnostic is capable of detecting sexually transmitted infections, including trichomoniasis, chlamydia, and gonorrhea. Additionally, cancer is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing incidence of breast cancer, and growing demand for early disease detection.



By end-user, hospitals was the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global women's health diagnostics market in 2023 owing to the rising preference for diagnostic center by women for detecting cancer, infectious diseases, osteoporosis, as well as conducting pregnancy & fertility tests and growing trend of introducing new and innovative diagnostic tests.

This groundbreaking test aims to assess the likelihood of a woman developing breast and/or ovarian cancer due to either an inherited genetic mutation or the more prevalent familial or sporadic forms of cancer. Additionally, homecare is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising trend among market players to invest in the commercialization of portable & point-of-care devices and growing recognition of home diagnostic devices.



