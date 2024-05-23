$23 Billion Data Center Switch Markets - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2031: Cutting-edge Technologies and Increasing Cloud Adoption to Drive Market Expansion

Dublin, May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Switch Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2031 - By Product, Technology, Grade, Application, End-user, Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global data center switch market is set to witness robust growth over the next decade, reaching a valuation of US$ 23 billion by 2031, according to the publisher. The market, which was valued at US$ 15 billion in 2024.

Rising Demand Driven by Cloud-Based Services and Increased Data Center Numbers

The surge in demand for cloud-based services is identified as a primary driver behind the steady growth of the data center switch market. With organizations rapidly transitioning towards cloud infrastructure, the need for efficient data center switches is escalating. Moreover, the proliferation of data centers worldwide, fueled by the exponential growth of connected devices and technologies like IoT and AI, further propels the demand for data center switches.

Meeting the Demand for Simplified Networking and Automation

As enterprises strive for simplified networking communication management and automation, the demand for high-performance data center switches continues to soar. These switches play a crucial role in supporting critical applications and ensuring reliable data and storage solutions. Their versatility in accommodating both SAN and Ethernet protocols makes them indispensable in modern data center architectures.

Expanding Opportunities Driven by Big Data and Advanced Technologies

The growing volume of data across enterprises, driven by the adoption of advanced technologies and the rise of Big Data applications, presents significant growth prospects for the data center switch market. As industries increasingly rely on data analytics, scientific computing, and other data-intensive processes, the need for high-speed and reliable IT infrastructure becomes paramount, further driving the demand for data center switches.

Regional Outlook: North America Leads the Way

North America is poised to maintain its dominance in the global data center switch market, accounting for around 41.1% share by 2031. The region's robust market growth is attributed to the growing demand for data center switches in the IT and telecom sector, coupled with the presence of leading companies such as Dell EMC. Additionally, initiatives aimed at enhancing data center operations, like the expansion of Apstra Software by Juniper Networks, contribute to market expansion in North America.

Factors Restraining Market Growth

Despite the overall positive outlook, certain factors may restrain the growth of the data center switch market worldwide. The increasing implementation of virtualization in data centers, along with advancements in interconnect technologies, could potentially reduce the demand for physical switches. Virtual switches operating within servers are increasingly handling connections between servers, which may reduce the reliance on traditional data center switches.

Country-wise Analysis: Opportunities in the United States and China

In the United States, the data center switch market is expected to surpass US$ 7.1 billion by 2031, driven by robust growth in the BFSI and IT & telecom sectors. Similarly, in China, the market is set to accelerate at a CAGR of 5.5%, reaching revenues of US$ 1.5 billion by 2031. The increasing penetration of cloud-based platforms and the launch of innovative products by leading companies contribute to market growth in both countries.

Category-wise Insights: Cloud-Based Services and Access Switches Lead the Way

Cloud-based service providers' application is projected to generate significant revenue for data center switch providers, driven by the rising adoption of cloud infrastructure worldwide. Access switches, essential for providing network connectivity to distribution layers and end users, are expected to remain highly sought-after, with steady growth anticipated in this segment.

Competitive Analysis: Innovations and Strategic Partnerships

Prominent data center switch manufacturers are continuously introducing novel solutions to meet evolving market demands. Additionally, strategic initiatives such as mergers, partnerships, and acquisitions are employed to expand market presence and enhance product offerings.

Key Companies Profiled

Cisco Systems Inc.

Arista Networks Inc.

Juniper Networks Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

NEC Corporation.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

H3C Holdings Limited

Lenovo Group

Extreme Networks Inc.

Dell EMC

Data Center Switch Market Segmentation:



By Application:

IT and Telecom

Government and Defence

BFSI

Cloud-based Service Providers

Manufacturing

Media and Entertainment

By Technology:

Ethernet

InfiniBand

By Port Speed:

10G and Below

Above 10G up to 25G

Above 25G up to 40G

Above 40G up to 100G

Above 100G

By Switch Type:

Core Switches

Distribution Switches

Access Switches

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

