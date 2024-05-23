US Juice Production Industry Report 2024: Heavier Competition and Rising Input Costs will Dampen Profitability

Dublin, May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Juice Production in the US - Industry Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.



The Juice Production industry has catered to health-conscious individuals that have steadily drifted away from drinks high in calories, sugar and additives. As the healthiness of Americans' diets has increased, consumers have sought new ways to satisfy daily nutritional goals. However, an influx of new drinks, like sports and energy drinks, also known as functional drinks, has also been successful in marketing to a younger demographic, creating heavy external competition for juice producers.

The high content of sugar, naturally found in fruits, has also deterred some consumers from drinking industry products. Since 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic has produced significant global instability, pushing commodity and agricultural prices upward. As a result of rising prices, revenue is forecast to rise at a CAGR of 1% to $14 billion over the five years to 2023, including slight growth of 0.1% during the current year.



This industry manufactures fruit and vegetable juices. It excludes carbonated soda producers, independent bottlers and ice makers as well as producers of functional (sports and energy) drinks, ready-to-drink tea and coffee and flavored water.



Key Topics Covered:



About This Industry

Industry Definition

Main Activities

Similar Industries

Additional Resources

Industry at a Glance



Industry Performance

Executive Summary

Key External Drivers

Current Performance

Industry Outlook

Industry Life Cycle

Products & Markets

Supply Chain

Products & Services

Demand Determinants

Major Markets

International Trade

Business Locations

Competitive Landscape

Market Share Concentration

Key Success Factors

Cost Structure Benchmarks

Basis of Competition

Barriers to Entry

Industry Globalization

Major Companies

Pepsico, Inc.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc.

Campbell Soup Co

Operating Conditions

Capital Intensity

Technology & Systems

Revenue Volatility

Regulation & Policy

Industry Assistance

Key Statistics

Industry Data

Annual Change

Key Ratios

Jargon & Glossary



