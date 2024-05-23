Disclosure of voting rights for Chair of the Board

Oslo, 23 May 2024. PCI Biotech Holding ASA ("PCI Biotech" or the "Company") issue this notification on behalf of Hans Peter Bøhn, Chair of the Board of Directors.

Hans Peter Bøhn is chair of PCI Biotech’s board of directors and shall open the annual general meeting of the Company on 24 May 2024. Mr. Bøhn holds 123,662 shares, representing 0.3 percent of the share capital of PCI Biotech. Mr. Bøhn has received powers of attorney to represent and vote for 4,288,185 additional shares. In total, Mr. Bøhn will represent and vote for 11.8 percent of the share capital. A major part of the powers of attorney are without voting instructions. The powers of attorney are only valid at the annual general meeting on 24 May 2024.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 4 -3, cf. section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Contact information:

PCI Biotech Holding ASA, Ullernchausséen 64, N-0379 Oslo

Ronny Skuggedal, CEO/CFO, rs@pcibiotech.no, Mobile: +47 9400 5757