US Massage Services Market Research Report 2024: Healthcare Sector and Rising Incomes are Expected to Support Industry Growth

An improving macroeconomic landscape and a growing connection with the healthcare sector have benefited the Massage Services industry. Given the discretionary characteristics of industry services, an increase in per capita disposable income has provided consumers with the means to afford massages. In addition, overall consumer spending will rise, benefiting massage businesses.

However, in 2020, the industry was hit by the COVID-19 outbreak, reducing industry revenue significantly this year. Fortunately, as a large share of the population has been vaccinated, industry establishments have reopened, causing industry revenue to recover.

Overall, industry revenue has been shrinking at an average annualized 2.3% over the past five years and is expected to total $19.0 billion in 2023, when revenue will climb by an estimated 0.7%. This industry primarily provides therapeutic and nontherapeutic massages. Therapeutic massages encompass soft-tissue manipulation techniques while nontherapeutic massages are primarily for relaxation purposes.

