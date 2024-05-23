US Massage Services Market Research Report 2024: Healthcare Sector and Rising Incomes are Expected to Support Industry Growth

Dublin, May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Massage Services in the US - Industry Market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
An improving macroeconomic landscape and a growing connection with the healthcare sector have benefited the Massage Services industry. Given the discretionary characteristics of industry services, an increase in per capita disposable income has provided consumers with the means to afford massages. In addition, overall consumer spending will rise, benefiting massage businesses.
However, in 2020, the industry was hit by the COVID-19 outbreak, reducing industry revenue significantly this year. Fortunately, as a large share of the population has been vaccinated, industry establishments have reopened, causing industry revenue to recover.
Overall, industry revenue has been shrinking at an average annualized 2.3% over the past five years and is expected to total $19.0 billion in 2023, when revenue will climb by an estimated 0.7%. This industry primarily provides therapeutic and nontherapeutic massages. Therapeutic massages encompass soft-tissue manipulation techniques while nontherapeutic massages are primarily for relaxation purposes.
Key Topics Covered:
ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY
- Industry Definition
- Main Activities
- Similar Industries
- Additional Resources
INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE
INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE
- Executive Summary
- Key External Drivers
- Current Performance
- Industry Outlook
- Industry Life Cycle
PRODUCTS & MARKETS
- Supply Chain
- Products & Services
- Demand Determinants
- Major Markets
- International Trade
- Business Locations
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
- Market Share Concentration
- Key Success Factors
- Cost Structure Benchmarks
- Basis of Competition
- Barriers to Entry
- Industry Globalization
MAJOR COMPANIES
- Massage Envy
- Elements Therapeutic Massage Inc.
OPERATING CONDITIONS
- Capital Intensity
- Technology & Systems
- Revenue Volatility
- Regulation & Policy
- Industry Assistance
KEY STATISTICS
- Industry Data
- Annual Change
- Key Ratios
JARGON & GLOSSARY
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gzkexl
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.