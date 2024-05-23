Q4/23 SSD (Solid State Drive) Supplier Revenue Market Share by Interface and by Supplier Report Featuring Kingston, Kioxia, SSSTC, Micron, Samsung, Seagate, SK Hynix, Solidigm, and Western Digital

Dublin, May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "SSD Supplier Status Q4/23" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In Q4/23, Solidigm gained the most share owing to a stellar performance in the enterprise SSD segment.
This report provides the SSD revenue market share by interface and by supplier.
Companies mentioned in this report include:
- Kingston
- Kioxia
- SSSTC
- Micron
- Samsung
- Seagate
- SK Hynix
- Solidigm
- Western Digital
Key Topics Covered:
1. Client OEM
2. Client Channel
3. Total Client
4. Enterprise SATA SSD
5. Enterprise SATA Cloud SSD
6. Enterprise SATA Enterprise SSD
7. PCIe SSD
8. PCIe Cloud SSD
9. PCIe Enterprise SSD
10. SAS SSD
11. Total Enterprise SSDs
12. Total SSDs
