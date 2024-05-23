Q4/23 SSD (Solid State Drive) Supplier Revenue Market Share by Interface and by Supplier Report Featuring Kingston, Kioxia, SSSTC, Micron, Samsung, Seagate, SK Hynix, Solidigm, and Western Digital

Dublin, May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "SSD Supplier Status Q4/23" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In Q4/23, Solidigm gained the most share owing to a stellar performance in the enterprise SSD segment.

This report provides the SSD revenue market share by interface and by supplier.

Companies mentioned in this report include:

Kingston

Kioxia

SSSTC

Micron

Samsung

Seagate

SK Hynix

Solidigm

Western Digital

Key Topics Covered:



1. Client OEM



2. Client Channel



3. Total Client



4. Enterprise SATA SSD



5. Enterprise SATA Cloud SSD



6. Enterprise SATA Enterprise SSD



7. PCIe SSD



8. PCIe Cloud SSD



9. PCIe Enterprise SSD



10. SAS SSD



11. Total Enterprise SSDs



12. Total SSDs



