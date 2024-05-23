Global Polyol Ester Industry Research Report 2024-2031 Featuring INOLEX, Purinova, Ultrachem, Calumet Specialty Products, Vantage Performance Materials, KLK OLEO, Dow, Huntsman, Chemtura, Shell

Dublin, May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polyol Ester Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2031 - By Product, Technology, Grade, Application, End-user, Region: (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global polyol ester market faces significant obstacles to its growth trajectory, stemming from issues such as limited standardization for food-grade lubricants, high maintenance costs of ester lubricants, availability of cheaper alternatives, decline in automotive lubricant additives, and the emergence of new fuels posing challenges for lubricant additives. However, amidst these challenges, there exist opportunities for innovation and market expansion.



High Maintenance Costs of Ester Lubricants: Ester lubricants, including phosphate esters, complex esters, and silicate esters, offer exceptional lubricating and safety properties. However, their maintenance poses challenges, particularly for users of turbines like Electro-Hydraulic-Control (EHC) systems and food processing equipment. The maintenance of ester lubricants requires expensive tools and equipment. Outdated or incorrect EHC fluid maintenance equipment used in industrial and aviation applications incurs significant costs, hindering manufacturers' ability to produce ester lubricants in bulk.



Limited Standardization for Food Grade Lubricants: Food-grade lubricants are subject to NSF International's requirements, categorized as H-1 for finished lubricants and HX-1 for additives used in food-grade and industrial applications. However, the HX-1 standard lacks specificity, encompassing lubricants designed for various applications within the same category. This lack of distinction presents challenges, ranging from high viscosity gear oils to lower viscosity compressor oils. Moreover, restrictions on additive combinations further complicate the formulation process for food-grade lubricants.



Availability of Alternatives at Lower Price Points: Cheaper substitutes for friction modifier additives are readily available, including dispersant additives, detergent additives, extreme-pressure, oxidation, corrosion inhibitor anti-wear agents, and oiliness agents. This availability of alternatives presents a cost-effective option for lubricant applications. However, maintaining laboratories equipped with raw materials and testing equipment for friction modifier additives requires significant investment, making it relatively costly compared to other types of laboratories. Additionally, the decline in oil prices since the second half of 2014 has impacted the prices of base oil and friction modifier additives negatively.



Decline in Automotive Lubricant Additives: The automotive sector accounts for a significant portion of lubricant additives sold globally. However, the emergence of fuel cell technology has led to a decline in automotive lubricant consumption, as vehicles powered by fuel cells do not require traditional engine oil. This decline poses a challenge to the friction modifier additives market, as engine oil constitutes a substantial portion of lubricants used in automotive applications.



New Fuels Posing Challenges for Lubricant Additives: The growing usage of Ashfree Neutralizing Molecules (ANM) as alternatives to traditional lubricant additives inhibits the demand for friction modifier additives, particularly in industrial and aviation applications. ANMs offer enhanced solubility in base oils, stability, and compatibility with other cylinder lubricants. They react faster with acids than conventional additives, providing better fuel efficiency and performance across various fuel types, including second-generation single-cylinder oils and cylinder lubricants for dual-fuel 2-stroke engines.



APAC Polyol Ester Market Trends: Friction modifier additive manufacturers and suppliers in Asia-Pacific (APAC), particularly in China and India, are developing robust product lines of lubricating additive packages compatible with different grades of base oils. This trend aligns with the increasing demand for energy-efficient solutions, driving the adoption of lubricant additives that reduce friction in various operating conditions. Friction modifiers contribute to fuel efficiency primarily through shear thinning, offering benefits in mixed lubrication operations and boundary lubrications.

Company Profiles: Overview, Product Portfolio, Financial Overview, Business Strategies and Developments

INOLEX

Purinova Sp. z o.o.

Ultrachem Inc

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P.

Vantage Performance Materials

KLK OLEO

Dow Chemical Company

Huntsman Corporation

Chemtura Corporation

Shell Chemicals Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Polyol Ester Market Snapshot

1.2. Future Projections

1.3. Key Market Trends

1.4. Regional Snapshot, by Value, 2024

1.5. Analyst Recommendations



2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Definitions and Segmentations

2.2. Market Dynamics

2.2.1. Drivers

2.2.2. Restraints

2.2.3. Market Opportunities

2.3. Value Chain Analysis

2.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

2.5. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

2.5.1. Supply

2.5.2. Demand

2.6. Impact of Ukraine-Russia Conflict

2.7. Economic Overview

2.7.1. World Economic Projections

2.8. PESTLE Analysis



3. Global Polyol Ester Market Outlook, 2018 - 2031

3.1. Global Polyol Ester Market Outlook, by Type, Value (US$ Bn) and Volume (Tons), 2018 - 2031

3.1.1. Key Highlights

3.1.1.1. Dibasic Esters

3.1.1.2. Polyol Esters

3.1.1.3. Methyl Esters

3.1.1.4. Others

3.2. Global Polyol Ester Market Outlook, by Application, Value (US$ Bn) and Volume (Tons), 2018 - 2031

3.2.1. Key Highlights

3.2.1.1. Fuel and Oil Additives

3.2.1.2. Explosives

3.2.1.3. Flavouring Agents

3.2.1.4. Others

3.3. Global Polyol Ester Market Outlook, by End Use, Value (US$ Bn) and Volume (Tons), 2018 - 2031

3.3.1. Key Highlights

3.3.1.1. Chemicals

3.3.1.2. Food

3.3.1.3. Automotive and Aviation

3.3.1.4. Marine

3.3.1.5. Others

3.4. Global Polyol Ester Market Outlook, by Region, Value (US$ Bn) and Volume (Tons), 2018 - 2031

3.4.1. Key Highlights

3.4.1.1. North America

3.4.1.2. Europe

3.4.1.3. Asia Pacific

3.4.1.4. Latin America

3.4.1.5. Middle East & Africa



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1maza4

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.