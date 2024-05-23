Global Nanotechnology and Nanomaterials Industry Research 2024-2034: Exploration of Market Structures and Value Chains for Engineered Nanomaterials, Main Applications and Product Opportunities

Dublin, May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Market for Nanotechnology and Nanomaterials 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

At over 1140 pages,The Global Market for Nanotechnology and Nanomaterials 2024-2034is an in-depth analysis of the opportunities afforded by these remarkable materials and technologies. It covers 28 major types of nanomaterials such as cellulose nanofibers, graphene, carbon nanotubes, dendrimers, nanoclays, nanosilver and more.

Nanotechnology is no longer a novel, emerging field. Nanotech-based devices & processes and engineered nanomaterials (ENMs) have been incorporated in products across all major markets. Nanomaterials are increasingly becoming part of our daily lives and are already heavily used in products such as sunscreens (titanium dioxide/zinc oxide nanoparticles), sporting goods (carbon nanotubes, graphene etc.), conductive battery additives (carbon nanotubes, graphene etc.), automotive composites (nanotubes, graphene, cellulose nanofibers etc.) and high-definition TVs (quantum dots). There use is only going to increase due to continued industry demand for nanomaterials for current and next generation batteries, biomedical imaging and flexible electronics.

Nanotechnology offers disruptive breakthroughs and innovations that can provide solutions to industrial, environmental and societal challenges in markets including energy, electronics, environmental protection, resource management and healthcare. Nanomaterials can be produced with outstanding magnetic, electrical, optical, mechanical, and catalytic properties that are substantially different from their bulk counterparts. These properties can be tuned as desired via precisely controlling the size, shape, synthesis conditions, and appropriate functionalization.

The report analyzes nanomaterial properties, synthesis methods, applications in end-use markets, technology readiness levels, production capacities, regional demand, pricing, competitive landscape, market drivers/trends/challenges and revenue forecasts to 2034.

End-use industry application analysis is provided in sectors such as coatings, composites, electronics, energy storage, automotive, aerospace, sensors, medical, filtration, agriculture, food, household care and more.

They are also contributing to sustainability challenges as they offer properties that improve an application's functionality, including corrosion protection, water and moisture protection, friction reduction, antifouling and antibacterial properties, self-cleaning, heat and radiation resistance and thermal management.

Nanomaterials sustainable characteristics include:

Greener alternative to solvent-based materials.

Made entirely from non-toxic materials.

Less energy-intensive and contain no volatile organic compounds (VOCs).

Support eco-friendly manufacturing.

Low carbon footprint.

Report contents include:

In-depth analysis of the global market for nanotechnology and engineered nanomaterials based products.

Nanotechnology's role in sustainability and sustainable development.

Comprehensive listings of applications and products.

Analysis of current market for nanotech/nanomaterials-enabled products and forecasts and market outlook to 2034, by metric tons and revenues.

TRL assessment for Engineered nanomaterials and end user markets.

Analysis of global trends, including historical data from 2010, and projections to 2034.

Exploration of Engineered nanomaterials and nanotech-enabled products market structures and value chains.

Main application and product opportunities in nanotechnology and nanomaterials.

Profiles of over 1,500 nanotechnology and engineered nanomaterials producers and product developers.

Companies Profiled Include

Key Topics Covered:





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lrlkm6

