From Japan to the World: SNPIT Expands with DePIN-Enhanced Snap-to-Earn Platform

Tokyo, Japan, May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SNPIT , a creation of Gallusys and brought to the public by Zeal Nova, is set to transform the intersection of photography and blockchain technology. SNPIT pioneers the concept of snap-to-earn, merging elements of GameFi and everyday lifestyle applications to offer users an inventive way to monetize their passion for photography. After a successful debut in Japan in late 2023, SNPIT now ventures into English-speaking markets worldwide.



SNPIT taps into the contemporary habit of frequent photography by allowing users to earn rewards for their snapshots. Since its beta launch in September 2023, the platform has garnered immense attention. Within a mere 21 hours, SNPIT completely sold out its collection of 10,000 Camera NFTs priced at 150 MATIC each. This swift sell-out underscores the platform's rising popularity and the considerable interest in its unique features.

Strategic partnerships have been instrumental in enhancing SNPIT's visibility and attracting a diverse user base. A noteworthy collaboration with White Scorpion resulted in the release of limited-edition Camera NFTs, drawing in over 300 new users from their community. This collaboration showcases SNPIT's ability to seamlessly connect web2 and web3 communities.

Recently, SNPIT has launched the "World Repository," a photo database leveraging DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network) technology, allowing users to upload photos with precise timestamps and location data. By inviting global contributions, it securely stores and makes these photos accessible worldwide. The database supports various applications, including cultural heritage restoration, metaverse content creation, environmental conservation, and generative AI training. Additionally, it enhances map services with detailed area information. The "World Repository" aims to revolutionize how we document, share, and use visual data, fostering a more connected and informed world.

In addition, SNPIT has recently announced a partnership with BOBG (Bank of Blockchain Games) , which will be responsible for issuing the $SNPT token. This collaboration is a significant milestone in SNPIT's growth and expansion strategy, providing the platform with robust token issuance capabilities and integrating advanced blockchain solutions. By partnering with BOBG, SNPIT aims to leverage their extensive experience and infrastructure to ensure a secure, efficient, and scalable token launch, further enhancing the platform's capabilities and reach.



Toshiyuki Otsuka, the visionary CEO and founder of SNPIT, expresses his enthusiasm for the app's potential: "SNPIT transcends being just an app; it's a movement empowering users to transform everyday moments into valuable assets. Our successful debut in Japan validates our vision, and we are excited to introduce SNPIT to a global audience. We firmly believe that our innovative blend of lifestyle and GameFi, powered by DePIN technology, will resonate with users worldwide, and we remain committed to expanding our influence."

About SNPIT:

