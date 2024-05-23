iManage Recognized Among Top 25 Collaboration and Communication Companies of 2024 by The Software Report

CHICAGO, May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iManage, the company dedicated to Making Knowledge WorkTM, today announced that it was selected for inclusion in The Software Report’s list of The Top 25 Collaboration and Communication Companies of 2024. The award celebrates companies that are shaping the future of interconnected workspaces and delivering a transformative impact on how teams communicate, collaborate, and innovate.



The award is a testament to the impact of the iManage knowledge work platform, particularly iManage Work its document and email management solution. Trusted by over one million professionals across 4,000 organizations globally, the iManage platform enhances efficiency in document and email management, safeguards critical information, and leverages knowledge to drive superior business outcomes.

The Software Report serves as a leading source for market research, insights, business news, investment activities, and corporate actions within the software industry.

“We are honored to be named among The Software Report’s Top 25 Collaboration and Communication Companies of 2024,” said Laura Whitehead, EVP Marketing. “This award validates our approach with our comprehensive, AI-enabled knowledge work platform, which offers a modern and intuitive user experience. Our platform empowers knowledge workers to be more productive, facilitates seamless collaboration, and ensures secure knowledge sharing, regardless of location. Being selected by industry professionals who understand the importance of team connectivity makes this recognition especially meaningful. We are excited to continue innovating for our clients in the coming year.”

About iManage

iManage is dedicated to Making Knowledge Work™. Our cloud-native platform is at the center of the knowledge economy, enabling every organization to work more productively, collaboratively, and securely. Built on more than 20 years of industry experience, iManage helps leading organizations manage documents and emails more efficiently, protect vital information assets, and leverage knowledge to drive better business outcomes. As your strategic business partner, we employ our award-winning AI-enabled technology, an extensive partner ecosystem, and a customer-centric approach to provide support and guidance you can trust to make knowledge work for you. iManage is relied on by more than one million professionals at 4,000 organizations around the world. Visit www.imanage.com to learn more.