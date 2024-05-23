Global Enterprise Network Access Services Decision Makers Survey 2024: Businesses Prioritizing Network Access Flexibility that Translates into Transformational Growth

Dublin, May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Voice of Customer: Global Enterprise Network Access Services" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In May and June 2023, the publisher conducted a global survey of network decision makers to understand businesses' perceptions, decisions, and purchases regarding network access services. This analysis examines responses from businesses of different sizes across verticals including financial services, healthcare, retail, education, government, technology, and manufacturing.



Connectivity forms the basis of any network and technology, which is why businesses prioritize network access services in their network strategy planning. The publisher aims to understand businesses' perspectives on network access services including dedicated internet services, Ethernet, broadband, 4G/5G wireless cellular, private 4G/5G, fixed wireless broadband, and multiprotocol label switching.



The survey results provide a glimpse of plans to increase/decrease physical locations, procurement of wireline and wireless services, plans to use network access services in the next two years, access services used as a backup in branch and remote locations, applications that will drive bandwidth growth in the next two years, 5G adoption trends, and drivers and barriers of 5G adoption.



Key Topics Covered:



Research Objectives and Methodology

Respondent Profile

Key Findings

Digitalization Perspective and Network Access Service Trends

Businesses are Embracing Digitalization to Stay Competitive

How Businesses Purchase Network Access and Use It for Backup

Critical Factors in Businesses Network Strategy and Top Applications that Drive Bandwidth Growth in the Next Two Years

Network Access Services: Businesses' Current and Future Perspective

5G Adoption Trends

5G Adoption Trends and How Businesses Are Using 5G

Why Businesses are Embracing 5G

Perceived Barriers in Adoption of 5G

Businesses Willing to Pay a Premium for Additional 5G Functionality

Private Wireless Network

5G as Most Preferred Choice for Private Wireless Network

Mobile Operators as Top Choice to Deploy Private Wireless Network

Appendix

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

