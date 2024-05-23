MENA Power and Energy Industry Report 2024-2035: Revenue from High Fossil Fuel Prices Drives Investment in Power Infrastructure

Dublin, May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "MENA Power and Energy Outlook and Growth Opportunities, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study assesses the power and energy industry in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA). It broadly classifies MENA countries into 3 groups. The first group comprises most of the Gulf states, which have high levels of investment relative to their population size because the governments can fund power investment from oil and gas wealth. These countries will continue to rely heavily on natural gas for power, but they will increase investment in renewables, particularly utility-scale solar PV.
The second group includes a mix of large economies, such as Egypt, which has significant gas reserves but a large population that is still underserved in terms of power, Turkey, which has faced some investment challenges but is returning to stronger economic growth, and smaller medium-income countries, such as Morocco and Oman. The third group includes failing states, such as Iraq, Libya, Yemen, Syria, and Lebanon, which remain largely dependent on gensets and invest minimally in power infrastructure due to a lack of funds.
The study analyzes the top 5 country markets in detail, namely Egypt, Israel, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and UAE, and it offers data for power generation investment forecast and power generation installed capacity and electricity generated. In addition, it examines the top predictions for 2024 and evaluates important industry dynamics, including natural gas's dominance, the rapid acceleration of solar PV investment, and the growing focus on grid modernization and regional interconnectivity.
The study also considers the most important growth opportunities for the industry during the forecast period, including the decarbonization of desalination and the energy infrastructure interconnection opportunities in the Gulf region. The study period is from 2023 to 2035, and the base year is 2023.
Important Industry Dynamics
- Natural Gas's Dominance
- Rapid Acceleration of Solar PV Investment
- Focus on Grid Modernization and Regional Interconnectivity
- Increased Investment in Digital Power
- Competitive Conditions Driving Hydrogen Investment
- CCUS's Importance in Regional Decarbonization
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Solar PV: Establish a Presence in the Solar Value Chain
- Energy Infrastructure Interconnection Opportunities in the Gulf Region
- Decarbonization of Desalination
Key Topics Covered:
Analysis Highlights
- Top Predictions for 2024
- Top 5 Country Markets, 2023-2035
- State of Play for Clean Power, 2023
- State of Play for Clean Power, 2035
Transformation in the MENA Power and Energy Industry
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative 8T
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the MENA Power and Energy Industry
Ecosystem
- Research Scope
- Energy Sources the Study Covers
Growth Generator
- MENA Power and Energy Industry Investment Forecast
- Power Generation Capacity Forecast
- Power Generation Installed Capacity and Electricity Generated
- Annual Power Generation Investment by Country
Power Generation Investment: Top 5 Country Markets
- Egypt: Power Generation Investment Forecast
- Egypt: Power Generation Industry Analysis
- Egypt: Power Generation Installed Capacity and Electricity Generated
- Israel: Power Generation Investment Forecast
- Israel: Power Generation Industry Analysis
- Israel: Power Generation Installed Capacity and Electricity Generated
- Saudi Arabia: Power Generation Investment Forecast
- Saudi Arabia: Power Generation Industry Analysis
- Saudi Arabia: Power Generation Installed Capacity and Electricity Generated
- Turkey: Power Generation Investment Forecast
- Turkey: Power Generation Industry Analysis
- Turkey: Power Generation Installed Capacity and Electricity Generated
- UAE: Power Generation Investment Forecast
- UAE: Power Generation Industry Analysis
- UAE: Power Generation Installed Capacity and Electricity Generated
Key Conclusions and Future Outlook
- Key Conclusions and Future Outlook
- Partial List of Abbreviations and Acronyms
Best Practices Recognition
- Best Practices Recognition
The Radar
Next Steps
