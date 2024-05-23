MENA Power and Energy Industry Report 2024-2035: Revenue from High Fossil Fuel Prices Drives Investment in Power Infrastructure

Dublin, May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "MENA Power and Energy Outlook and Growth Opportunities, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This study assesses the power and energy industry in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA). It broadly classifies MENA countries into 3 groups. The first group comprises most of the Gulf states, which have high levels of investment relative to their population size because the governments can fund power investment from oil and gas wealth. These countries will continue to rely heavily on natural gas for power, but they will increase investment in renewables, particularly utility-scale solar PV.

The second group includes a mix of large economies, such as Egypt, which has significant gas reserves but a large population that is still underserved in terms of power, Turkey, which has faced some investment challenges but is returning to stronger economic growth, and smaller medium-income countries, such as Morocco and Oman. The third group includes failing states, such as Iraq, Libya, Yemen, Syria, and Lebanon, which remain largely dependent on gensets and invest minimally in power infrastructure due to a lack of funds.



The study analyzes the top 5 country markets in detail, namely Egypt, Israel, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and UAE, and it offers data for power generation investment forecast and power generation installed capacity and electricity generated. In addition, it examines the top predictions for 2024 and evaluates important industry dynamics, including natural gas's dominance, the rapid acceleration of solar PV investment, and the growing focus on grid modernization and regional interconnectivity.



The study also considers the most important growth opportunities for the industry during the forecast period, including the decarbonization of desalination and the energy infrastructure interconnection opportunities in the Gulf region. The study period is from 2023 to 2035, and the base year is 2023.

Important Industry Dynamics

Natural Gas's Dominance

Rapid Acceleration of Solar PV Investment

Focus on Grid Modernization and Regional Interconnectivity

Increased Investment in Digital Power

Competitive Conditions Driving Hydrogen Investment

CCUS's Importance in Regional Decarbonization

Growth Opportunity Universe

Solar PV: Establish a Presence in the Solar Value Chain

Energy Infrastructure Interconnection Opportunities in the Gulf Region

Decarbonization of Desalination

Key Topics Covered:



Analysis Highlights

Top Predictions for 2024

Top 5 Country Markets, 2023-2035

State of Play for Clean Power, 2023

State of Play for Clean Power, 2035

Transformation in the MENA Power and Energy Industry

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative 8T

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the MENA Power and Energy Industry

Ecosystem

Research Scope

Energy Sources the Study Covers

Growth Generator

MENA Power and Energy Industry Investment Forecast

Power Generation Capacity Forecast

Power Generation Installed Capacity and Electricity Generated

Annual Power Generation Investment by Country

Power Generation Investment: Top 5 Country Markets

Egypt: Power Generation Investment Forecast

Egypt: Power Generation Industry Analysis

Egypt: Power Generation Installed Capacity and Electricity Generated

Israel: Power Generation Investment Forecast

Israel: Power Generation Industry Analysis

Israel: Power Generation Installed Capacity and Electricity Generated

Saudi Arabia: Power Generation Investment Forecast

Saudi Arabia: Power Generation Industry Analysis

Saudi Arabia: Power Generation Installed Capacity and Electricity Generated

Turkey: Power Generation Investment Forecast

Turkey: Power Generation Industry Analysis

Turkey: Power Generation Installed Capacity and Electricity Generated

UAE: Power Generation Investment Forecast

UAE: Power Generation Industry Analysis

UAE: Power Generation Installed Capacity and Electricity Generated

Key Conclusions and Future Outlook

Partial List of Abbreviations and Acronyms

Best Practices Recognition

The Radar



Next Steps

