The Global Market for Microfibrillated Cellulose and Nanocellulose 2024-2035: Granular 10+ Year Demand Forecasts Globally and by Key Regional Markets

The Global Market for Micro- and Nanocellulose 2024-2035 covers cellulose from the micro- (cellulose fiber) to nanoscale (nanocellulose), including all recent developments made in the area of advanced bio-nanomaterials, chemical functionalization of celluloses from the micro- to nanoscale, and their processing and successful utilization for commercial applications.
The report offers a detailed overview of cellulose sources, including wood, plants, tunicate, algae, and bacteria, as well as the production methods for microfibrillated cellulose (MFC), cellulose nanofibers (CNF), cellulose nanocrystals (CNC), and bacterial nanocellulose (BNC).
Cellulose is renewable, biodegradable, non-toxic and the most important and naturally abundant organic biopolymer in the biosphere. It is the structural basis of plant cells produced from highly developed trees to primitive organisms such as seaweeds, flagellates and bacteria. In recent years, the conversion of renewable lignocellulosic biomass and natural biopolymers into commercial products has gained considerable attention. In addition, the gradual depletion of petroleum resources, the lack of space for landfills, concerns over emissions during incineration, and environmental pollution caused due to accumulation of these non-destructible solid wastes has spurred efforts to develop high performance materials which are eco-friendly and sustainable.
Microfibrillated Cellulose (MFC) is a bio-based material composed of cellulose fibrils that have been separated from a source, typically wood pulp. MFC has a large surface area, thus allowing the formation of more hydrogen bonds within the web, giving natural strength to new materials. When added to the manufacturing process they produce a wide range of enhancements.
Nanocellulose (NC) covers a range of materials that vary based on their source raw material, synthesis methods, and structural features. Three types of NC are commercially available: nanofibrillated cellulose/cellulose nanofibers (NFC/CNF), cellulose nanocrystals (CNC), and bacterial nanocellulose (BNC). In addition to being produced in different ways, these three types also vary in their physico-chemical properties, from size to crystallinity.
The global nanocellulose (NC) market has accelerated over the last few years as producers in Japan and to a lesser extent North America and Europe bring products to market. The development of these remarkable materials has compelled major paper and pulp producers to gravitate their traditional business towards advanced biorefineries, which have met with initial success and resulted in production capacity increases. Most commercially produced NC is CNF, which is produced on a large scale in Japan.
The report provides in-depth analysis of production methods, key players, products, prices, end use markets including composites, packaging, medicine, automotive, aerospace, oil and gas, paints and coatings for micro- and nanocellulose. Also covered are commercialization challenges, SWOT analysis, applications, market outlook, and forecasts in both tonnage and revenues globally.
The report includes:
- Cellulose sources and production capacities.
- Comparative analysis of micro- and nanocellulose types - properties, production, applications.
- Commercial products and pricing analysis.
- Profiles of over 210 companies active across the micro- and nanocellulose value chain including products, production capacities, manufacturing methods, collaborations, licensing, customers and target markets. Companies profiled include Anomera, Asahi Kasei, Borregaard Chemcell, Cellucomp, Celluforce, Chuetsu Pulp & Paper, Daicel Corporation, Daio Paper, DKS, Fiberlean, Fuji Pigment Co., Ltd., Innventia AB, KRI, Inc., Melodea, Nippon Paper, Norkse Skog, Oji, Sappi, Smart Reactors, Stora Enso, Suzano, and UPM
- Granular 10+ year demand forecasts in tons and market value for micro- and nanocellulose globally and by key regional markets.
- Evaluation of adoption for composites, automotive, construction, packaging, textiles, healthcare, filtration, rheology modifiers. The report also explores emerging opportunities for micro and nanocellulose in industries such as 3D printing, aerospace, electronics, and energy storage. It analyzes the supply chain, industrial collaborations, and the competitive landscape, providing a holistic view of the micro and nanocellulose market.
- Assessment of technological readiness, regional supply chains, competitive environment, R&D priorities.
- Insights into IP trends, start-ups, partnerships, opportunities and challenges in commercialization.
For producers, end users, investors and researchers, this is the most comprehensive global business analysis benchmarking the state of the emerging micro- and nanocellulose industry.
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
2 MICROFIBRILLATED CELLULOSE
2.1 Production capacities
2.2 Global market demand 2018-2035
2.3 Market supply chain
2.4 Price and Costs Analysis
2.5 SWOT analysis
2.6 Products
2.7 Key market players and competitive landscape
2.8 Future Outlook
2.9 Risks and Opportunities
2.10 End use markets
2.11 Company profiles
3 CELLULOSE NANOFIBERS
3.1 Advantages of cellulose nanofibers
3.2 Pre-treatment and Synthesis methods
3.3 Applications of cellulose nanofibers
3.4 SWOT analysis
3.5 Commercial Production
3.6 Price and cost analysis
3.7 Commercial CNF products
3.8 Key market players and competitive landscape
3.9 Future Outlook
3.10 Risks and Opportunities
3.11 End use markets for cellulose nanofibers
3.12 Cellulose nanofiber company profiles
4 CELLULOSE NANOCRYSTALS
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Synthesis
4.3 Properties
4.4 Production
4.5 Price and cost analysis
4.6 SWOT analysis
4.7 Markets and applications
4.8 Cellulose nanocrystal company profiles
5 BACTERIAL NANOCELLULOSE (BNC)
5.1 Overview
5.2 Production
5.3 Price and cost analysis
5.4 SWOT analysis
5.5 Applications
5.6 Bacterial nanocellulose (BNC) company profiles
