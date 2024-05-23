The Global Market for Microfibrillated Cellulose and Nanocellulose 2024-2035: Granular 10+ Year Demand Forecasts Globally and by Key Regional Markets

Dublin, May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Market for Micro- and Nanocellulose 2024-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Market for Micro- and Nanocellulose 2024-2035 covers cellulose from the micro- (cellulose fiber) to nanoscale (nanocellulose), including all recent developments made in the area of advanced bio-nanomaterials, chemical functionalization of celluloses from the micro- to nanoscale, and their processing and successful utilization for commercial applications.

The report offers a detailed overview of cellulose sources, including wood, plants, tunicate, algae, and bacteria, as well as the production methods for microfibrillated cellulose (MFC), cellulose nanofibers (CNF), cellulose nanocrystals (CNC), and bacterial nanocellulose (BNC).

Cellulose is renewable, biodegradable, non-toxic and the most important and naturally abundant organic biopolymer in the biosphere. It is the structural basis of plant cells produced from highly developed trees to primitive organisms such as seaweeds, flagellates and bacteria. In recent years, the conversion of renewable lignocellulosic biomass and natural biopolymers into commercial products has gained considerable attention. In addition, the gradual depletion of petroleum resources, the lack of space for landfills, concerns over emissions during incineration, and environmental pollution caused due to accumulation of these non-destructible solid wastes has spurred efforts to develop high performance materials which are eco-friendly and sustainable.

Microfibrillated Cellulose (MFC) is a bio-based material composed of cellulose fibrils that have been separated from a source, typically wood pulp. MFC has a large surface area, thus allowing the formation of more hydrogen bonds within the web, giving natural strength to new materials. When added to the manufacturing process they produce a wide range of enhancements.

Nanocellulose (NC) covers a range of materials that vary based on their source raw material, synthesis methods, and structural features. Three types of NC are commercially available: nanofibrillated cellulose/cellulose nanofibers (NFC/CNF), cellulose nanocrystals (CNC), and bacterial nanocellulose (BNC). In addition to being produced in different ways, these three types also vary in their physico-chemical properties, from size to crystallinity.

The global nanocellulose (NC) market has accelerated over the last few years as producers in Japan and to a lesser extent North America and Europe bring products to market. The development of these remarkable materials has compelled major paper and pulp producers to gravitate their traditional business towards advanced biorefineries, which have met with initial success and resulted in production capacity increases. Most commercially produced NC is CNF, which is produced on a large scale in Japan.

The report provides in-depth analysis of production methods, key players, products, prices, end use markets including composites, packaging, medicine, automotive, aerospace, oil and gas, paints and coatings for micro- and nanocellulose. Also covered are commercialization challenges, SWOT analysis, applications, market outlook, and forecasts in both tonnage and revenues globally.

The report includes:

Cellulose sources and production capacities.

Comparative analysis of micro- and nanocellulose types - properties, production, applications.

Commercial products and pricing analysis.

Profiles of over 210 companies active across the micro- and nanocellulose value chain including products, production capacities, manufacturing methods, collaborations, licensing, customers and target markets. Companies profiled include Anomera, Asahi Kasei, Borregaard Chemcell, Cellucomp, Celluforce, Chuetsu Pulp & Paper, Daicel Corporation, Daio Paper, DKS, Fiberlean, Fuji Pigment Co., Ltd., Innventia AB, KRI, Inc., Melodea, Nippon Paper, Norkse Skog, Oji, Sappi, Smart Reactors, Stora Enso, Suzano, and UPM

Granular 10+ year demand forecasts in tons and market value for micro- and nanocellulose globally and by key regional markets.

Evaluation of adoption for composites, automotive, construction, packaging, textiles, healthcare, filtration, rheology modifiers. The report also explores emerging opportunities for micro and nanocellulose in industries such as 3D printing, aerospace, electronics, and energy storage. It analyzes the supply chain, industrial collaborations, and the competitive landscape, providing a holistic view of the micro and nanocellulose market.

Assessment of technological readiness, regional supply chains, competitive environment, R&D priorities.

Insights into IP trends, start-ups, partnerships, opportunities and challenges in commercialization.

For producers, end users, investors and researchers, this is the most comprehensive global business analysis benchmarking the state of the emerging micro- and nanocellulose industry.

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

2 MICROFIBRILLATED CELLULOSE

2.1 Production capacities

2.2 Global market demand 2018-2035

2.3 Market supply chain

2.4 Price and Costs Analysis

2.5 SWOT analysis

2.6 Products

2.7 Key market players and competitive landscape

2.8 Future Outlook

2.9 Risks and Opportunities

2.10 End use markets

2.11 Company profiles

BIO-LUTIONS International

Biotecam

Birla Cellulose

BlockTexx Pty Ltd.

Borregaard ChemCell

Cass Materials Pty Ltd

Cellucomp

CH Bioforce

CIRC

Circular Systems

CreaFill Fibers Corporation

Daicel Corporation

Daito Kasei Kogyo Co.

Eastman Chemical Co.

Evrnu

525 Solutions, Inc.

Fiberlean Technologies

Freyzein

GenCrest Bio Products

HeiQ Materials

Honext Material

The Hurd

Infinited Fiber Company

Inspidere

Ioncell

Kelheim Fibres

Klabin

Kruger Biomaterials, Inc.

Lenzing

LIST Technology

Lixea

Metsa Group

Nanollose Ltd

Noosa Fiber

Nordic Bioproducts Group

Norske Skog

Orange Fiber

Organic Disposables

Panasonic

Re-Fresh Global

Releaf Paper

Re:newcell

Rise Innventia

Sappi

SaXcell

Simplifyber, Inc.

Smartfiber AG

Soma Bioworks/White Lemur Co.

Spinnova Oyj

Stora Enso Oyj

Suzano

TreeToTextile

UPM Biocomposites

Valmet Oyj

VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland Ltd

Weidmann Fiber Technology

Woodly Ltd.

Worn Again Technologies

Zelfo Technology

3 CELLULOSE NANOFIBERS

3.1 Advantages of cellulose nanofibers

3.2 Pre-treatment and Synthesis methods

3.3 Applications of cellulose nanofibers

3.4 SWOT analysis

3.5 Commercial Production

3.6 Price and cost analysis

3.7 Commercial CNF products

3.8 Key market players and competitive landscape

3.9 Future Outlook

3.10 Risks and Opportunities

3.11 End use markets for cellulose nanofibers

3.12 Cellulose nanofiber company profiles

Adsorbi

Aichemist Metal Inc.

ANPOLY, Inc.

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Azul Energy

Beijing Ding Sheng Xiong Di Technology Co., Ltd.

Betulium Oy

Blue BioFuels, Inc.

Ceapro, Inc.

Cellfion

CELLiCON

Cellulose Lab

Cellutech AB (Stora Enso)

Centre Technique du Papier (CTP)

Chemkey Advanced Materials Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.

Chuetsu Pulp & Paper Co., Ltd.

CNNT

DaikyoNishikawa Corporation

Daio Paper Corporation

Daishowa Paper Products Co. Ltd.

Denso Corporation

DIC

DKS Co. Ltd.

Earth Recycle Co., Ltd.

Ehime Paper Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Evolgene Genomics SL

Fibercoat

Fillerbank

FineCell Sweden

FP Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

Fuji Pigment Co., Ltd.

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd

Gen Corporation

Glamarium OU Technologies

Granbio Technologies

GreenKey

GreenNano Technologies Inc.

GS Alliance Co. Ltd.

Guilin Qihong Technology

Hansol Paper., Ltd.

Harvest Nano, Inc.

Hattori Shoten K.K.

Hexa Chemical Co. Ltd./Nature Gift

Hokuetsu Toyo Fibre Co., Ltd.

i-Compology Corporation

InventWood

The Japan Steel Works Ltd

JeNaCell GmbH (Evonik)

Kami Shoji Company

Kao Corporation

KOS 21

KRI, Inc.

Maniwa Biochemical

Marine Nanofiber Co., Ltd.

Marusumi Paper Company Limited

Marutomi Seishi Co., Ltd.

Masuko Sangyo Co., Ltd.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation/Mitsubishi Paper Mills

Mizuno Kinzoku Shoji Co., Ltd.

Mori Machinery Co., Ltd.

Moorim P&P

MOVIC AMT Co., Ltd.

NANOGRAFI Co. Inc

National Research Company

Natural Friend

Nature Costech Co., Ltd.

Nature Gifts Co., Ltd.

Nippon Paper Group, Inc.

Nippon Shizai Co., Ltd

Nissin Kogyo Co., Ltd.

Ocean TuniCell AS

Oita CELENA Co., Ltd.

Omura Paint Co., Ltd.

Onkyo Corporation

Oji Holdings Corporation

Osaka Gas Chemicals Co., Ltd.

Performance BioFilaments Inc

PhotoCide Protection, Inc.

Rengo Co., Ltd.

Ripro Corporation

Risho Kogyo Co. Ltd.

Sanwa Kako Co. Ltd

Sappi Limited

Seiko PMC Corporation

Sharp Chemical Ind. Co., Ltd.

Shinwa Kako KK

Smart Reactors

Starlite Co., Ltd.

Sugino Machine Limited

Svilosa AD

Take Cite Co., Ltd.

Taiyo Holdings Co Ltd

Tianjon Haojia Cellulose Co., Ltd.

Tentok Paper Co. Ltd.

Toagosei Co. Ltd.

Tokushu Tokai Paper Co., Ltd.

Toray Industries, Inc.

Toppan Printing Co., Ltd.

Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd.

Toyota Boshoku Corporation

Toyo Chemical

TPS, Inc.

TS Tech Co., Ltd.

Ube Industries, Ltd.

Unitika Co., Ltd.

University of Maine Process Development Center

UPM-Kymmene Corporation

US Forest Products Laboratory (FPL)

Valmet OYJ

VERDE Nanomaterials, Inc.

Verso Corporation

Xylocel Oy

Yokohama Bio Frontier, Inc.

Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd.

Yoshikawakuni Plastics Industries Co., Ltd.

Zeoform

Zhejiang Jinjiahao Green Nanomaterial Co., Ltd.

ZoepNano Sdn. Bhd

4 CELLULOSE NANOCRYSTALS

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Synthesis

4.3 Properties

4.4 Production

4.5 Price and cost analysis

4.6 SWOT analysis

4.7 Markets and applications

4.8 Cellulose nanocrystal company profiles

Alberta Innovates/Innotech Materials LLC

Anomera, Inc.

Blue Goose Biorefineries (BGB) Inc.

Ceapro, Inc.

CELLiCON

CelluDot

Celluforce, Inc.

Fillerbank Limited

Evolgene Genomics SL

Greeneple

Guilin Qihong Technology

Melodea Ltd.

Nanolinter

Navitas

Poly-Ink

Renmatix, Inc.

Sweetwater Energy

Tianjin Woodelfbio Cellulose Co., Ltd.

Toyo Seikan Group Holdings, Ltd.

UMaine Process Development Center

Forest Products Laboratory (FPL)

Valentis Nanotech

5 BACTERIAL NANOCELLULOSE (BNC)

5.1 Overview

5.2 Production

5.3 Price and cost analysis

5.4 SWOT analysis

5.5 Applications

5.6 Bacterial nanocellulose (BNC) company profiles

AgriSea NZ Seaweed Ltd

Axcelon Biopolymers Corporation

Azolla

BioSmart Nano

Bioweg

Bowil Biotech

Bucha Bio, Inc.

Cass Materials Pty Ltd

Cellugy

DePuy Synthes

FZMB GmbH

Kusano Sakko Inc.

Lohmann & Rauscher International

MakeGrowLab

Modern Synthesis

Nanollose Ltd

Nano Novin Polymer Co

Polybion

ScobyTec GmbH

Seven Industria De Produtos Biotecnologicos Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vsnfal

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.