Comprehensive Analysis Reveals Growth Prospects for the GCC Steel Market in 2023

The latest market analysis of the Gulf Corporation Council (GCC) steel industry projects a significant upturn in demand, attributed largely to the numerous ongoing and planned projects across the member states. With a keen focus on emerging trends, the report synthesizes data on production capacities, regional market shares, pricing dynamics, and product diversification to gauge the market size for 2023. A highlight of the study is the impact of technological advancements on the industry, outlining how innovation is shaping the future of steel production in the GCC.

Along with insights on the GCC steel market potential, the report provides an overview of the economic landscape across GCC countries and assesses the impact macro-economic factors, such as interest rates, inflation, and monetary policies can have on overall market sentiment.

The report also delves into the steel value chain and analyses market characteristics leveraging PESTLE (Political, Economic, Social, Technology, Legal, and Environmental) analysis and Porter's 5 forces.

The strategic development section of the report highlights companies involved in strategic initiatives such as partnerships, acquisitions, and those launching new facilities. The 91-page report includes a competitive landscape section providing an overview of the companies covered and their product offerings.

The report concludes by uncovering the export-import trade value data at a GCC country level.

Companies Coverage:

Emirates Steel Arkan

SULB

Riyadh Steel Co.

Kuwait Steel

Qatar Steel

Gulf Steel Industries Co. Ltd.

Muscat Steel Company

Madar Building Materials

Watania Steel

Al Ittefaq Steel Products Co.

Key Topics Covered:

GCC Market Overview

GCC Steel Market Opportunity

GCC Economic Landscape

Value Chain Analysis

Technology Adoption

Strategic Developments

Porter’s 5 Forces

PESTLE Analysis

GCC Construction Building Sector Projects Value, 2023

Companies that announced building projects in 2023

Companies that awarded building projects to contractors in 2023

Top building projects awarded to contractors in 2023

Top building projects expected to be awarded to contractors in 2024

Top contractors that bagged building projects in 2023

Competitive Landscape Emirates Steel Arkan SULB Riyadh Steel Co. Kuwait Steel Qatar Steel Gulf Steel Industries Co. Ltd. Muscat Steel Company Madar Building Materials Watania Steel Al Ittefaq Steel Products Co.

GCC Steel Export-Import Trade Value Data

United Arab Emirates Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Qatar Bahrain Kuwait Oman



