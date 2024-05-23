Asia-Pacific Stealth Fighter and Bomber Industry Assessment 2025-2035: Geopolitical Tensions and Military Sophistication Prioritize Investments, Hypersonic Threats Highlight Stealth Needs

Dublin, May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Assessment of Stealth Fighter and Bomber Market: Focus on Application and Country - Analysis and Forecast, 2025-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Asia-Pacific assessment of stealth fighter and bomber market will grow from $0.53 billion in 2025 to $1.81 billion in 2035, at a CAGR of 13.18% during the forecast period 2025-2035.

The need for enhanced range and mission endurance is a key driver fueling the assessment of the stealth fighter and bomber market. As military operations become more complex and globalized, aircraft capable of extended flight times and operational persistence are essential for strategic flexibility and mission success.





The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is witnessing a robust assessment of the stealth fighter and bomber market driven by evolving security dynamics and modernization efforts. With geopolitical tensions rising and military capabilities becoming increasingly sophisticated, nations across the APAC region are prioritizing the acquisition of advanced stealth aircraft to maintain strategic deterrence and enhance their defense capabilities. China's rapid military expansion, coupled with territorial disputes in the South China Sea, has spurred neighboring countries to bolster their air power through investments in next-generation stealth platforms.

Furthermore, the emergence of new threats, such as cyber warfare and hypersonic weapons, underscores the importance of stealth technology in ensuring air superiority and survivability in contested environments. As a result, the APAC region presents lucrative opportunities for manufacturers and suppliers in the stealth fighter and bomber market.

Product/Innovation Strategy: The study provides the reader with a detailed understanding of the assessment of stealth fighter and bomber market by application on the basis of application (intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR), electronic warfare (EW) and precision strike).



Growth/Marketing Strategy: The assessment of stealth fighter and bomber market has seen major development by key players operating in the market, such as business expansion, partnership, collaboration, and joint venture. The favored strategy for the companies has been merger and acquisition to strengthen their position in the assessment of stealth fighter and bomber market.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 65 Forecast Period 2025 - 2035 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $0.53 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $1.81 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.1% Regions Covered Asia Pacific





Business Dynamics

Business Drivers

Need for Increased Range and Mission Persistence

Need for Increased Capacity to Engage Moving Targets at Scale

Industry Outlook

Next-Generation Stealth Bomber Aircraft: Overview

Use Cases for Long-Range Strike Bombers

Unparalleled Options Offered by Long-Range Strike Bombers

Advantages of the B-21 as Lead Component of a Long-Range Strike Bomber

Business Challenges

Cost Effectiveness of Next-Generation Stealth Bombers

Complex Maintenance Requirements

Business Opportunities

Meeting Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2) Requirements

Requirement to Increase the Number of Long-Range Strike Bombers for Meeting the Critical Operational Demands

Scaling Bomber Force to Handle a Significant Conflict with China

Determining the Optimal Size of the Bomber Force for Effective Deterrence Against a Secondary Aggressor

Determining the Appropriate Scale for Nuclear Deterrence

Ongoing Programs

Future Combat Air System (FCAS)

Next-Generation Air Dominance (NGAD)

F-X Program

Global Combat Air Program (GCAP)

TF-X Kaan Fifth-Generation Fighter Jet Program

Current and Emerging Technological Trends

Use of Advance Material in Next-Generation Stealth Bombers

Advancement in Components

Use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Stealth Technology

Supply Chain Analysis

Application

Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR)

Electronic Warfare (EW)

Precision Strike

Country

Japan

India

China

South Korea

