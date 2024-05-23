Bicycle Saddle Market to reach $4.5 Bn by 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The bicycle saddle market valuation is estimated to be valued at USD 4.5 billion by 2032, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc .

The increasing popularity of cycling as recreational activity and mode of transportation is fueling the market growth. As per reports, in the U.S., 870,000 people commute by bikes, showcasing the increased popularity of cycling as a mode of transportation. As urban areas continue to struggle with traffic congestion and environmental problems, many people are using bicycles as a convenient, eco- friendly and cost-effective alternative to cars.

The growth of cycling has further surged the demand for quality bicycle components, including saddles to offer the best in comfort and performance. Lately, the growing interest in health and fitness has encouraged many people to take up cycling.

Continuous advancements in saddle technology and materials will further influence the product demand. Of late, manufacturers are increasingly investing in R&D to create saddles that meet the different needs of cyclists, using materials like memory foam, gel, and carbon fiber to improve comfort, durability, and weight. The emergence of smart saddles, equipped with sensors and connectivity features to monitor and optimize performance is also gaining traction among tech-savvy cyclists.

The carbon fiber material segment in the bicycle saddle market is likely to accelerate at a robust pace between 2023 and 2032, due to its exceptional strength-to-weight ratio, durability, and ability to offer superior performance. Carbon fiber saddles are highly sought by cyclists, especially recreational and competitive riders, given their lightweight construction, which reduces the overall weight of the bike and increases agility. Carbon fiber also offers elegant and aerodynamic saddle designs that not only improve the aesthetics of the bike, but also reduce wind resistance while increasing speed and efficiency.

Bicycle saddle market size from the urban bike activity segment is anticipated to witness lucrative expansion from 2023 to 2032 owing to the increasing popularity of cycling as a convenient and sustainable mode of urban transportation. As many people choose to cycle through congested city streets and reduce carbon footprint, there is growing demand for comfortable and ergonomic saddles that can improve urban cycling. Urban ​​bikes usually have a more upright riding position than road or mountain bikes as they require saddles that fit this position to provide optimal comfort for short urban rides.

North America bicycle saddle market is estimated to attain sustained valuation by 2032 attributed to the rising adoption of cycling driven by bike-friendly infrastructure and initiatives for sustainable transportation. This cultural shift is increasing the demand for quality cycling components like comfortable and durable saddles. The growing popularity of cycling events, such as charity rides, Gran Fondas and cycling tours is also increasing the need for special saddles across the region to withstand long distances and provide optimal support and comfort.

Some of the prominent bicycle saddle market players include Terry Bicycles, ISM (Ideal Saddle Modification), Specialized Bicycle Components, Inc., SCOTT Sports SA, SHIMANO INC., Selle Italia, Shanghai Phoenix Bicycle Co Ltd and Selle Royal. These firms are working on collaborations, technological developments, acquisitions, and mergers to widen their product portfolio. To illustrate, in June 2023, specialized added the Turbo Levo SL Kids hardtail electric mountain bike to its line of e-bikes.

