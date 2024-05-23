Transport Cases & Boxes Market Report 2024: Global Trends and Competitive Analysis to 2030 Featuring Pelican, SKB, GT Line, Trifibre, Rose Plastic, Carris, Zarges, Hardigg Industries, ATA, Zero

Dublin, May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Transport Cases & Boxes Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global transport cases & boxes market is expected to reach an estimated $2.1 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 3.2% from 2024 to 2030.



The future of the global transport cases & boxes market looks promising with opportunities in the military equipment, photography & music equipment, medical and fire safety equipment, measuring & communication equipment, electronics & semiconductor component, automotive & mechanical part, chemical, and biotechnology markets.

The major drivers for this market are growing need for robust and safe packaging solutions in a variety of sectors, such as electronics, aerospace, and defense, increasing focus on product security in transit to avoid breakage or damage, as well as, strict laws governing the movement of commodities, particularly in the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries.

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies transport cases & boxes companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Transport Cases & Boxes Market Insights

Plastic is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period because the plastics, particularly high-density polyethylene and polypropylene, offers exceptional durability and impact resistance.

APAC will remain the largest region over the forecast period because it is witnessing an e-commerce explosion, with countries like China and India, experiencing meteoric growth in online retail and this translates to a skyrocketing demand for reliable and efficient packaging solutions.



Features of the Global Transport Cases & Boxes Market

Market Size Estimates: Transport cases & boxes market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Transport cases & boxes market size by material type, carrying capacity, case weight, end use, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Transport cases & boxes market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different material type, carrying capacity, case weight, end use, and regions for the transport cases & boxes market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the transport cases & boxes market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Transport Cases & Boxes Market : Market Dynamics

2.1 Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2 Supply Chain

2.3 Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1. Macroeconomic Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.2. Global Transport Cases & Boxes Market Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.3 Global Transport Cases & Boxes Market by Material Type

3.3.1 Plastic

3.3.2 Polyethylene

3.3.3 Polystyrene

3.3.4 PET

3.3.5 Polyamide

3.3.6 Polypropylene

3.3.7 Metal

3.3.8 Aluminum

3.3.9 Others

3.4 Global Transport Cases & Boxes Market by Carrying Capacity

3.4.1 Less than 20 kg

3.4.2 20-50 kg

3.4.3 50-100 kg

3.4.4 100-150 kg

3.4.5 150 kg & above

3.5 Global Transport Cases & Boxes Market by Case Weight

3.5.1 < 3kg

3.5.2 3-5 kg

3.5.3 5-10 kg

3.5.4 10-15 kg

3.5.5 15 kg

3.6 Global Transport Cases & Boxes Market by End Use

3.6.1 Military Equipment

3.6.2 Photography & Music Equipment

3.6.3 Medical and Fire Safety Equipment

3.6.4 Measuring & Communication Equipment

3.6.5 Electronics & Semiconductor Components

3.6.6 Automotive & Mechanical Parts

3.6.7 Chemicals

3.6.8 Biotechnology



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2018 to 2030

4.1 Global Transport Cases & Boxes Market by Region

4.2 North American Transport Cases & Boxes Market

4.2.1 North American Transport Cases & Boxes Market by Material Type: Plastic, Polyethylene, Polystyrene, PET, Polyamide, Polypropylene, Metal, Aluminum, and Others

4.2.2 North American Transport Cases & Boxes Market by End Use: Military Equipment, Photography & Music Equipment, Medical and Fire Safety Equipment, Measuring & Communication Equipment, Electronics & Semiconductor Components, Automotive & Mechanical Parts, Chemicals, Biotechnology, and Others

4.3 European Transport Cases & Boxes Market

4.3.1 European Transport Cases & Boxes Market by Material Type: Plastic, Polyethylene, Polystyrene, PET, Polyamide, Polypropylene, Metal, Aluminum, and Others

4.3.2 European Transport Cases & Boxes Market by End Use: Military Equipment, Photography & Music Equipment, Medical and Fire Safety Equipment, Measuring & Communication Equipment, Electronics & Semiconductor Components, Automotive & Mechanical Parts, Chemicals, Biotechnology, and Others

4.4 APAC Transport Cases & Boxes Market

4.4.1 APAC Transport Cases & Boxes Market by Material Type: Plastic, Polyethylene, Polystyrene, PET, Polyamide, Polypropylene, Metal, Aluminum, and Others

4.4.2 APAC Transport Cases & Boxes Market by End Use: Military Equipment, Photography & Music Equipment, Medical and Fire Safety Equipment, Measuring & Communication Equipment, Electronics & Semiconductor Components, Automotive & Mechanical Parts, Chemicals, Biotechnology, and Others

4.5 ROW Transport Cases & Boxes Market

4.5.1 ROW Transport Cases & Boxes Market by Material Type: Plastic, Polyethylene, Polystyrene, PET, Polyamide, Polypropylene, Metal, Aluminum, and Others

4.5.2 ROW Transport Cases & Boxes Market by End Use: Military Equipment, Photography & Music Equipment, Medical and Fire Safety Equipment, Measuring & Communication Equipment, Electronics & Semiconductor Components, Automotive & Mechanical Parts, Chemicals, Biotechnology, and Others



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1 Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2 Operational Integration

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1 Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1 Growth Opportunities for the Global Transport Cases & Boxes Market by Material Type

6.1.2 Growth Opportunities for the Global Transport Cases & Boxes Market by Carrying Capacity

6.1.3 Growth Opportunities for the Global Transport Cases & Boxes Market by Case Weight

6.1.4 Growth Opportunities for the Global Transport Cases & Boxes Market by End Use

6.1.5 Growth Opportunities for the Global Transport Cases & Boxes Market by Region

6.2 Emerging Trends in the Global Transport Cases & Boxes Market

6.3 Strategic Analysis

6.3.1 New Product Development

6.3.2 Capacity Expansion of the Global Transport Cases & Boxes Market

6.3.3 Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Transport Cases & Boxes Market

6.3.4 Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1 Pelican Products

7.2 SKB

7.3 GT Line

7.4 Trifibre

7.5 Rose Plastic

7.6 Carris Pipes & Tubes

7.7 Zarges

7.8 Hardigg Industries

7.9 ATA Cases

7.10 Zero Cases

