Global Hydrogen Vehicle Market Set to Exceed $28 Billion in 2024

Environmental Regulations and Emissions Reduction Targets



Stringent environmental regulations and emissions reduction targets imposed by governments around the world are driving automakers to explore alternative fuel options, including hydrogen fuel cell technology, to meet regulatory requirements and mitigate the environmental impact of transportation. Hydrogen vehicles offer zero-emission transportation solutions, emitting only water vapour and heat during operation, making them attractive options for achieving carbon neutrality and improving air quality.



Regulatory initiatives such as vehicle emission standards, carbon pricing mechanisms, and zero-emission vehicle mandates are incentivizing automakers to invest in hydrogen fuel cell technology as part of their long-term sustainability strategies. For instance, the European Union has set ambitious emission reduction targets for the automotive sector, spurring automakers to accelerate the development and deployment of hydrogen vehicles to comply with regulatory requirements.



Rising Demand for BEV and HEVs Restraining Hydrogen Vehicle Opportunity



The market for hydrogen vehicles faces a significant restraining factor due to the rising demand for Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) and Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs). As consumer preferences shift towards electric vehicles, particularly BEVs, the demand for hydrogen vehicles faces stiff competition. BEVs and HEVs offer appealing advantages such as lower operating costs, reduced reliance on fossil fuels, and a more established charging infrastructure compared to hydrogen vehicles.



Additionally, advancements in battery technology have led to increased driving ranges and shorter charging times for BEVs, further enhancing their appeal to consumers. This rising demand for BEVs and HEVs limits the market opportunity for hydrogen vehicles, as automakers and consumers alike prioritise electric alternatives. Despite the potential environmental benefits of hydrogen vehicles, the current market dynamics favour the widespread adoption of BEVs and HEVs, presenting a significant challenge for the growth of hydrogen vehicle technology.

Key Market Dynamics

Market Driving Factors

Reduced Oil Dependency Driving the Market Growth for Hydrogen Vehicle

Global Efforts to Reduce Gas Emissions Driving the Market Growth

Government Initiatives Promoting Hydrogen Infrastructure Driving the Market Growth

Market Restraining Factors

Rising Demand for BEV and HEVs Restraining Hydrogen Vehicle Opportunity

High Cost of Platinum Catalyst for Fuel Cells Hinder the Market Growth

High Initial Investment in Hydrogen Fuelling Infrastructure Hinder the Market Growth

Market Opportunities

Collaboration and Partnership Between Market Players Opportunities for Market Growth

Expansion into New Geographic Regions, Opportunities for the Market

Investment in Hydrogen Vehicle and Infrastructure

Report Segmentation

Market Segment by Technology Type

Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEVs)

Hydrogen Internal Combustion Engine Vehicles (HICEVs)

Market Segment by Range

Short Range

Medium Range

Long Range

Market Segment by Type

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Public Transport Vehicles

Other Vehicle Type

Market Segment by Distribution Channel

Direct Sales (OEMs)

Dealerships

Fleet Leasing Companies

Online Platforms

Other Distribution Channels

Leading companies profiled in the report

Alstom

Audi

Ballard Power Systems

BMW

Cummins

General Motors

Hino Motors

Hyundai Mobis

Hyundai Motor Company

MAN Truck & Bus

Mercedes-Benz Group

Nikola Corporation

Riversimple

Symbio

Toyota Motor

