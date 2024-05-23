5G Industrial IoT Industry Report 2024: Global Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030 Featuring Qualcomm, Verizon, Cisco, Ericsson, Nokia, Huawei, Cisco, IBM, Microsoft, Seimens

Dublin, May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "5G Industrial IoT Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global 5G industrial IoT market is expected to reach an estimated $135.6 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 81.5% from 2024 to 2030.



The future of the global 5G industrial IoT market looks promising with opportunities in the discrete industry and process industry markets. The major drivers for this market are growing need in industrial industry for networks with high reliability and minimal latency, rising number of m2m connections across manufacturing industries, and increasing demand of preventive maintenance for critical equipment.

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies 5G industrial IoT companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

5G Industrial IoT Market Insights

Hardware is expected to witness the higher growth over the forecast period.

Discrete industries will remain the larger segment due to smart linked items with IoT capabilities offer a means to enhance product functioning and produce extra value for consumers.

APAC will remain the largest region over the forecast period because it is expected to rule 5G, edge computing, blockchain, and 5G core technologies because of its size, diversity, and the proactive stance adopted by nations like South Korea, China, Singapore, Australia, and Japan.

Features of the Global 5G Industrial IoT Market

Market Size Estimates: 5G industrial IoT market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: 5G industrial IoT market size by various segments, such as by component, end use industry, organization size, application, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: 5G industrial IoT market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different component, end use industry, organization size, application, and regions for the 5G industrial IoT market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the 5G industrial IoT market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Global 5G Industrial IoT Market: Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1. Macroeconomic Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.2. Global 5G Industrial IoT Market Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.3: Global 5G Industrial IoT Market by Component

3.3.1: Services

3.3.2: Solutions

3.3.3: Hardware

3.4: Global 5G Industrial IoT Market by End Use Industry

3.4.1: Discrete Industries

3.4.2: Process Industries

3.5: Global 5G Industrial IoT Market by Organization Size

3.5.1: Large Enterprises

3.5.2: SMEs

3.6: Global 5G Industrial IoT Market by Application

3.6.1: Emergency & Incident Management, and Business Communication

3.6.2: Automation Control & Management

3.6.3: Real-Time Workforce Tracking & Management

3.6.4: Logistics & Supply Chain Management

3.6.5: Asset Tracking & Management

3.6.6: Business Process Optimization

3.6.7: Predictive Maintenance



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2018 to 2030

4.1: Global 5G Industrial IoT Market by Region

4.2: North American 5G Industrial IoT Market

4.2.1: North American 5G Industrial IoT Market by End Use Industry: Discrete Industries and Process Industries

4.3: European 5G Industrial IoT Market

4.3.1: European 5G Industrial IoT Market by Component: Services, Solutions, and Hardware

4.3.2: European 5G Industrial IoT Market by End Use Industry: Discrete Industries and Process Industries

4.4: APAC 5G Industrial IoT Market

4.4.1: APAC 5G Industrial IoT Market by Component: Services, Solutions, and Hardware

4.4.2: APAC 5G Industrial IoT Market by End Use Industry: Discrete Industries and Process Industries

4.5: ROW 5G Industrial IoT Market

4.5.1: ROW 5G Industrial IoT Market by Component: Services, Solutions, and Hardware

4.5.2: ROW 5G Industrial IoT Market by End Use Industry: Discrete Industries and Process Industries



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Operational Integration

5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global 5G Industrial IoT Market by Component

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global 5G Industrial IoT Market by End Use Industry

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global 5G Industrial IoT Market by Organization Size

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the Global 5G Industrial IoT Market by Application

6.1.5: Growth Opportunities for the Global 5G Industrial IoT Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global 5G Industrial IoT Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global 5G Industrial IoT Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global 5G Industrial IoT Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Qualcomm Technologies

7.2: Verizon

7.3: Cisco Systems

7.4: Ericsson

7.5: Nokia

7.6: Huawei

7.7: Cisco

7.8: IBM Corporation

7.9: Microsoft

7.10: Seimens

