World Over the Air (OTA) Update Market Report 2024-2030: Trends, Forecasts and Competitive Analysis Featuring Bosch, NXP, Verizon, Continental, Infineon, Qualcomm, Intel, HARMAN, Airbiquity, Aptiv

The global over the air update market is expected to reach an estimated $10 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 15.6% from 2024 to 2030.



The future of the global over the air update market looks promising with opportunities in the telematics control unit, electronic control unit, infotainment, and safety & security markets. The major drivers for this market are increase in the use of connected automobile devices, rapid development of advanced connected car technologies across the globe, as well as, government norms regarding the vehicle safety and security.



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies over the air update companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Over the Air Update Market Insights

Software over-the-air will remain the larger segment over the forecast period due to growing the use of infotainment apps including social networking apps, email apps, park assistance, and real-time traffic information.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to increasing the number of connected car gadgets in cars, producing more electric vehicles, updating infotainment and telematics services, and providing more safety updates in the region.

Features of the Global Over the Air Update Market

Market Size Estimates: Over the air update market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Over the air update market size by various segments by technology, vehicle type, electric vehicle type, application, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Over the air update market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different technology, vehicle type, electric vehicle type, application, and regions for the over the air update market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the over the air update market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Over the Air Update Market: Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1. Macroeconomic Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.2. Global Over the Air Update Market Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.3: Global Over the Air Update Market by Technology

3.3.1: Firmware over-the-air

3.3.2: Software over-the-air

3.4: Global Over the Air Update Market by Vehicle Type

3.4.1: Passenger Cars

3.4.2: Light Commercial Vehicles

3.4.3: Heavy Commercial Vehicles

3.5: Global Over the Air Update Market by Electric Vehicle Type

3.5.1: Battery Electric Vehicle

3.5.2: Hybrid Electric Vehicle

3.5.3: Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle

3.6: Global Over the Air Update Market by Application

3.6.1: Telematics Control Unit

3.6.2: Electronic Control Unit

3.6.3: Infotainment

3.6.4: Safety & Security

3.6.5: Others



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2018 to 2030

4.1: Global Over the Air Update Market by Region

4.2: North American Over the Air Update Market

4.2.1: North American Over the Air Update Market by Application: Telematics Control Unit, Electronic Control Unit, Infotainment, Safety & Security, and Others

4.3: European Over the Air Update Market

4.3.1: European Over the Air Update Market by Technology: Firmware over-the-air and Software over-the-air

4.3.2: European Over the Air Update Market by Application: Telematics Control Unit, Electronic Control Unit, Infotainment, Safety & Security, and Others

4.4: APAC Over the Air Update Market

4.4.1: APAC Over the Air Update Market by Technology: Firmware over-the-air and Software over-the-air

4.4.4: APAC Over the Air Update Market by Application: Telematics Control Unit, Electronic Control Unit, Infotainment, Safety & Security, and Others

4.5: ROW Over the Air Update Market

4.5.1: ROW Over the Air Update Market by Technology: Firmware over-the-air and Software over-the-air

4.5.2: ROW Over the Air Update Market by Application: Telematics Control Unit, Electronic Control Unit, Infotainment, Safety & Security, and Others



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Operational Integration

5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Over the Air Update Market by Technology

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Over the Air Update Market by Vehicle Type

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Over the Air Update Market by Electric Vehicle Type

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the Global Over the Air Update Market by Application

6.1.5: Growth Opportunities for the Global Over the Air Update Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Over the Air Update Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Over the Air Update Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Over the Air Update Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Robert Bosch

7.2: NXP Semiconductors

7.3: Verizon Communications

7.4: Continental

7.5: Infineon Technologies

7.6: Qualcomm

7.7: Intel

7.8: HARMAN

7.9: Airbiquity

7.10: Aptiv

