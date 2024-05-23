Polyester Anti-Static Fabrics Industry Report 2024: Global Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis 2018-2030 Featuring Klopman, Filcon Fabrics, Valmet, Andritz, Astenjohnson, Voith, Albany

Dublin, May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polyester Anti-Static Fabrics Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global polyester anti-static fabrics market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7.2% from 2024 to 2030.



The future of the global polyester anti-static fabrics market looks promising with opportunities in the textile, mining, medical, and electronics markets. The major drivers for this market are growing demand for comfortable and high-performance textiles, strong demand for electronics, as well as, rising concern about worker safety.



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies polyester anti-static fabrics companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Polyester Anti-Static Fabrics Market Insights

Woven anti-static fabric is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period because it is a popular choice for a variety of applications.

APAC will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to the strong demand for electronics in the region, the growing concern about worker safety, and the increasing demand for comfortable and high-performance textiles.

Features of the Global Polyester Anti-Static Fabrics Market

Market Size Estimates: Polyester anti-static fabrics market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Polyester anti-static fabrics market size by type, application, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Polyester anti-static fabrics market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different type, application, and regions for the polyester anti-static fabrics market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the polyester anti-static fabrics market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Polyester Anti-Static Fabrics Market: Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1. Macroeconomic Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.2. Global Polyester Anti-Static Fabrics Market Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.3: Global Polyester Anti-Static Fabrics Market by Type

3.3.1: Woven Anti-static Fabric

3.3.2: Spiral Anti-static Fabric

3.4: Global Polyester Anti-Static Fabrics Market by Application

3.4.1: Textile

3.4.2: Mining

3.4.3: Medical

3.4.4: Electronics

3.4.5: Others



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2018 to 2030

4.1: Global Polyester Anti-Static Fabrics Market by Region

4.2: North American Polyester Anti-Static Fabrics Market

4.2.1: North American Polyester Anti-Static Fabrics Market by Application: Textile, Mining, Medical, Electronics, and Others

4.3: European Polyester Anti-Static Fabrics Market

4.3.1: European Polyester Anti-Static Fabrics Market by Type: Woven Anti-static Fabric and Spiral Anti-static Fabric

4.3.2: European Polyester Anti-Static Fabrics Market by Application: Textile, Mining, Medical, Electronics, and Others

4.4: APAC Polyester Anti-Static Fabrics Market

4.4.1: APAC Polyester Anti-Static Fabrics Market by Type: Woven Anti-static Fabric and Spiral Anti-static Fabric

4.4.2: APAC Polyester Anti-Static Fabrics Market by Application: Textile, Mining, Medical, Electronics, and Others

4.5: ROW Polyester Anti-Static Fabrics Market

4.5.1: ROW Polyester Anti-Static Fabrics Market by Type: Woven Anti-static Fabric and Spiral Anti-static Fabric

4.5.2: ROW Polyester Anti-Static Fabrics Market by Application: Textile, Mining, Medical, Electronics, and Others



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Operational Integration

5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Polyester Anti-Static Fabrics Market by Type

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Polyester Anti-Static Fabrics Market by Application

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Polyester Anti-Static Fabrics Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Polyester Anti-Static Fabrics Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Polyester Anti-Static Fabrics Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Polyester Anti-Static Fabrics Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Klopman

7.2: FILCON FABRICS

7.3: Valmet

7.4: ANDRITZ

7.5: AstenJohnson

7.6: Voith

7.7: Albany

7.8: Heimbach

7.9: Hebei Defeng Polyester Fiber

7.10: Hehuang Paper Machine Clothing



