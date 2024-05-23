Global Public Transport Smart Cards Market Forecast, 2030: Landscape Dominated by Infineon Technologies, NXP Semiconductors, Texas Instruments, Oberthur Technologies, Giesecke & Devrient, Gemalto, CPI Card

Dublin, May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Public Transport Smart Card Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global public transport smart card market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.3% from 2024 to 2030.



The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for convenience and efficiency, growing development of extensive metro lines, tubes, and tramps, and rising government initiatives and subsidies. The future of the smart card market looks promising with opportunities in the bus, train, and light rail transit markets.



The study includes a forecast for the global public transport smart card by type, component, application, and region.



Public Transport Smart Card Market by Type [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

Contactless Smart Cards

Contact Smart Cards

Others

Public Transport Smart Card Market by Component [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

Microcontroller-based

Memory Card-based

Public Transport Smart Card Market by Application [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

Bus

Train

Light Rail Transit

Others

Public Transport Smart Card Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

Public Transport Smart Card Market Insights

Contactless smart cards expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period due to its durability and versatility.

Within this market, bus applications will remain the highest growing segment due to its faster adoption and cost-effectiveness.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to significant investment made by top manufacturers and technological advancements in the fare payment system.

List of Public Transport Smart Card Companies



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies public transport smart card companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the public transport smart card companies profiled in this report include:

Infineon Technologies

NXP Semiconductors

Texas Instruments

Oberthur Technologies

Giesecke & Devrient

Gemalto

CPI Card

Features of the Global Public Transport Smart Card Market

Market Size Estimates: Public transport smart card market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Public transport smart card market size by type, component, application, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Public transport smart card market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different types, components, applications, and regions for the public transport smart card market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the public transport smart card market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sp5jhf

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.