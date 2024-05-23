Linerless Labels Market to exceed USD 2.8 Billion by 2032, Says Global Market Insights inc.

Selbyville, Delaware , May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Linerless Labels Market is estimated to be valued at over USD 2.8 billion by the end of 2032, as per a recent study by Global Market Insights Inc.

The increasing demand for sustainable packaging solutions is propelling the market growth. Linerless labels eliminate the need for release liners while reducing waste and environmental impacts in line with the growing emphasis on environmentally friendly practices. Rapid advancements in label printing technologies have greatly improved the quality and versatility of linerless labels, making them a preferred choice in various industries. For instance, in April 2024, Brother International introduced the latest in labeling technology and printing solutions with its IoT-enabled connectable label printers. With advanced printing options, such as high-resolution graphics and variable data printing, linerless labels offer greater customization and product differentiation to meet the changing needs of organizations for brand identity and consumer engagement.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/7413





Consumers are also increasingly looking for a free and easy-to-use packaging solution, driving the preference for linerless labels as they offer advantages, such as space savings, better visibility of the product and better shelf life. Regulatory efforts to promote the use of labels with detailed product information like ingredients, nutritional information and barcode data will further promote the use of uncovered labels, particularly in the food & beverage sector. As companies strive to meet these regulatory requirements while maintaining the efficiency of their operations, linerless labels are emerging as a practical and sustainable solution.

Rising adoption of UV curable printing inks

Based on printing ink, the UV curable segment in the linerless labels market is expected to expand exponentially up to 2032. UV curable inks have rapid curing times that ensures fast production processes and minimized downtime, making label manufacturers more efficient. In fact, UV-curable inks also offer excellent print quality and durability, emerging ideal for applications that require resistance to wear, chemicals and harsh environmental conditions.

Growing prominence in pharmaceuticals

Linerless labels market from the pharmaceuticals end use segment is expected to record lucrative expansion from 2023 to 2032. Strict regulatory requirements are necessitating accurate and comprehensive labeling of pharmaceutical products, including dosage instructions, expiration dates and safety information. Linerless labels provide ample space for this important information while maintaining readability and regulatory compliance. The rising focus of the pharmaceutical industry on patient safety and product integrity is highlighting the importance of tamper-evident packaging, where labels provide a reliable solution to ensure the integrity of drug packaging.

Make an inquiry for purchasing this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/7413

Asia Pacific to emerge as a lucrative market

Asia Pacific linerless labels market is likely to witness significant growth during 2023-2032. Rapid urbanization and the growing middle-class population in China, India and Southeast Asian countries are increasing the demand for consumer goods, subsequently driving the need for effective and eye-catching signaling solutions. Strong advancements in manufacturing capacity and infrastructure development in the region are facilitating the adoption of innovative packaging technologies, including non-linear labels, to meet changing consumer preferences and regulatory requirements.

Linerless Labels Market Participants

Some of the prominent linerless labels industry players include 3M, ITW Texpac, CCL Industries, Label Traxx, R.R. Donnelley & Sons, SATO Europe, Avery Dennison, Lintec Corporation, Multi-Color Corporation, Ritrama S.p.A., Hub Labels, NAStar, Inc., Reflex Labels, and Skanem AS. These firms are focusing on new product developments to proliferate their portfolio and customer base. For instance, in April 2024, Lecta launched its new thermal facestock, tailored to produce linerless labels.

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.