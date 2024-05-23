Autonomous Bus Door Systems Market Forecast to Reach $351.6 Million by 2030: Featuring Competitive Analysis of Circle Bus Door Systems, Continental, Daimler, Ferro Doors, KBT, and More

Dublin, May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Autonomous Bus Door System Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global autonomous bus door system market is expected to reach an estimated $351.6 million by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.8% from 2024 to 2030.



The major drivers for this market are increasing focus on passenger safety and convenience, growing demand for efficient and sustainable public transportation solutions, and advancements in autonomous vehicle technology and smart mobility initiatives. The future of the global autonomous bus door system market looks promising with opportunities in the shuttle bus, city bus, intercity bus, coach, and BRT bus markets.



The study includes a forecast for the global autonomous bus door system by bus type, door type, mechanism, propulsion type, and region.



Autonomous Bus Door System Market by Bus Type [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

Shuttle Bus

City Bus

Intercity Bus

Coach

BRT Bus

Autonomous Bus Door System Market by Door Type [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

Conventional Doors

Folding Doors

Sliding Plug Doors

Coach Doors

Inward Gliding Doors

Autonomous Bus Door System Market by Mechanism [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

Pneumatic

Electric

Autonomous Bus Door System Market by Propulsion Type [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

IC Engine

Electric Engine

Autonomous Bus Door System Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

Autonomous Bus Door System Market Insights

Sliding plug doors expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, shuttle bus is expected to witness the higher growth over the forecast period.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

List of Autonomous Bus Door System Companies



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies autonomous bus door system companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the autonomous bus door system companies profiled in this report include:

Circle Bus Door Systems

Continental

Daimler

Ferro Doors

KBT

Masats

Scania

Schaltbau Holding

Transport Door Solutions

Ventura Systems

Features of the Global Autonomous Bus Door System Market

Market Size Estimates: Autonomous bus door system market size estimation in terms of value ($M).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Autonomous bus door system market size by various segments, such as by bus type, door type, mechanism, propulsion type, and region in terms of value ($M).

Regional Analysis: Autonomous bus door system market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different bus types, door types, mechanisms, propulsion types, and regions for the autonomous bus door system market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the autonomous bus door system market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bqjpxr

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.