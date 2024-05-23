Generalized Anxiety Disorder Market 2024-2034: Epidemiology, Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast

Dublin, May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Generalized Anxiety Disorder Market: Epidemiology, Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The 7 major generalized anxiety disorder markets reached a value of US$ 1.8 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, the 7MM is forecast to reach US$ 3.4 Billion by 2034, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.32% during 2023-2034.



The diagnostic guidelines outlined in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-5) are used to evaluate the presence and severity of disease symptoms. Additionally, several standardized questionnaires, such as the Generalized Anxiety Disorder 7-item scale (GAD-7) or the Penn State Worry Questionnaire (PSWQ), are recommended to rule out any medical conditions that could contribute to the underlying indications.



The increasing cases of imbalances or irregularities in certain neurotransmitters, like serotonin, norepinephrine, dopamine, etc., are primarily driving the generalized anxiety disorder market. In addition to this, the rising incidences of various associated risk factors, such as chronic exposure to stressful situations, trauma, genetic predisposition, abuse, significant life changes, etc., are also creating a positive outlook for the market.

Moreover, the escalating adoption of effective medications, including benzodiazepines and selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), to ease the symptoms of the illness is further bolstering the market growth. Apart from this, the emerging popularity of cognitive behavioral therapy, which helps in identifying and challenging negative or unhealthy thought patterns and replacing them with more realistic and positive ones, is also acting as another significant growth-inducing factor.

Furthermore, the escalating application of mindfulness-based stress reduction techniques to treat this condition on account of their several benefits, like reduced anxiety symptoms, enhanced emotional regulation skills, increased resilience, improved overall well-being, etc., is expected to drive the generalized anxiety disorder market during the forecast period.



This report provides an exhaustive analysis of the generalized anxiety disorder market in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan. This includes treatment practices, in-market, and pipeline drugs, share of individual therapies, market performance across the seven major markets, market performance of key companies and their drugs, etc. The report also provides the current and future patient pool across the seven major markets. According to the report the United States has the largest patient pool for generalized anxiety disorder and also represents the largest market for its treatment.

Furthermore, the current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, challenges, opportunities, reimbursement scenario and unmet medical needs, etc. have also been provided in the report.

