Blockchain Wire to Reveal Latest Innovations and Join Consensus 2024

Austin, TX, May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blockchain Wire, the industry’s first and leading press release distribution service focused exclusively on news from blockchain and crypto companies and projects, is thrilled to announce its participation in Consensus 2024, the world's most prominent blockchain and cryptocurrency conference. With a commitment to delivering unparalleled insights and staying at the forefront of industry trends, Blockchain Wire is poised to make significant contributions to this year's event.



Consensus 2024, slated for May 29-31, will gather the brightest minds and innovators in the blockchain and cryptocurrency space for three days of discussions, networking, and exploration of the latest advancements in decentralized technology. As a leading authority in the field, Blockchain Wire is eager to engage with attendees, share its expertise, and unveil groundbreaking developments on their behalf using the Blockchain Wire news distribution service.

"At Blockchain Wire, we are dedicated to providing comprehensive coverage and analysis of the crypto landscape," said Michael Shuler, President, at Blockchain Wire. "Consensus 2024 presents an unparalleled opportunity for us to connect with industry leaders, showcase our latest achievements, and exchange ideas that will shape the future of blockchain technology."

A Special Offer to Consensus Attendees

Blockchain Wire is offering Consensus 2024 attendees a significant savings on their news releases. “It's a perfect opportunity to try our Blockchain Wire services”, said Colin Jones, Director of Business Development. “We're unlike any other provider in the space in that we're a one-stop shop. We provide mainstream and premium crypto coverage, combined or individually, at all levels. Any organization can use us regardless of their budget and still get the same white glove treatment. The promotions we're offering attendees is a great way for potential new clients to see what sets us apart.”

Simply go to blockchainwire.io and use promo code “Consensus2024” to get up to 50% off any mainstream circuit for your next 3 press releases and 15% off any premium crypto bundle.

For media inquiries, partnership opportunities, or to schedule a meeting with Blockchain Wire at Consensus 2024, please contact Colin Jones, Director of Business Development at sales@blockchainwire.com.

About Blockchain Wire

Blockchain Wire is the first and largest press release distribution service in the blockchain and crypto industry. With over 2,500 clients, our global scope encompasses the circulation of information through broadcast and online media platforms, social media networks, trade periodicals, prominent blogs, industry leaders, influencers, and investors.

Blockchain Wire offers unmatched value in the industry, backed by decades of experience in the newswire sector. Our approach centers on precise targeting, user-friendly functionalities, seamless partnership integrations, and an unwavering client support team.

Blockchain Wire distribution for U.S. National and International circuits releasing news across news sites such as Reuters, Yahoo Finance, Bloomberg, Business Insider, Associated Press, hundreds of online publications, and distribution to over 20,000 blockchain/crypto industry executives, investors and enthusiasts. For more information, visit Blockchainwire.io.