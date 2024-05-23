United Kingdome Baby and Child-Specific Products Market Report - 8% Growth Recorded in 2023 as High Inflation Forced Higher Unit Price Increases

Dublin, May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Baby and Child-Specific Products in the United Kingdom" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In 2023, baby and child-specific products in the UK experienced 8% growth. One of the factors contributing to this growth was the UK's economic situation, which continued to see high inflation. This forced players to raise unit prices due to higher production costs; products such as nappy (diaper) rash treatments increased by 7% per kg, while the average unit price of baby and child-specific hair care rose by 6% per litre.



The Baby and Child-specific Products in United Kingdom report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2019-2023, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2028 illustrate how the market is set to change.



Product coverage: Baby and Child-specific Hair Care, Baby and Child-specific Skin Care, Baby and Child-specific Sun Care, Baby and Child-specific Toiletries, Baby Wipes, Medicated Baby and Child-specific Products, Nappy (Diaper) Rash Treatments.



Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.



Key Topics Covered:



2023 DEVELOPMENTS

Value sales of baby and child-specific products increase as unit prices rise

Consumers looking for most suitable products for their children boost premium sales

Retail offline remains essential for purchases of baby and child-specific products

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

UK's declining birth rate set to prevent significant expansion of baby and child-specific products over forecast period

Natural trend to push reduction of ingredients and increase focus on natural origins

Product development will be influenced by rising importance of wellness routines

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Baby and Child-specific Products by Category: Value 2018-2023

Table 2 Sales of Baby and Child-specific Products by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023

Table 3 Sales of Baby and Child-specific Products by Premium vs Mass: % Value 2018-2023

Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Baby and Child-specific Products: % Value 2019-2023

Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Baby and Child-specific Products: % Value 2020-2023

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Baby and Child-specific Skin Care: % Value 2020-2023

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Baby and Child-specific Sun Care: % Value 2020-2023

Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Premium Baby and Child-specific Products: % Value 2020-2023

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Baby and Child-specific Products by Category: Value 2023-2028

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Baby and Child-specific Products by Category: % Value Growth 2023-2028

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Baby and Child-specific Products by Premium vs Mass: % Value 2023-2028

BEAUTY AND PERSONAL CARE IN THE UNITED KINGDOM



EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Beauty and personal care in 2023: The big picture

2023 key trends

Competitive landscape

Retailing developments

What next for beauty and personal care?

MARKET DATA

Table 12 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2018-2023

Table 13 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023

Table 14 GBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2019-2023

Table 15 NBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2019-2023

Table 16 LBN Brand Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2020-2023

Table 17 Penetration of Private Label in Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value 2018-2023

Table 18 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format: % Value 2018-2023

Table 19 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format and Category: % Value 2023

Table 20 Forecast Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2023-2028

Table 21 Forecast Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2023-2028

