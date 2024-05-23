Global Point-of-Entry Water Treatment Systems Market Report 2024-2032, Featuring Best Water Technology, Calgon Carbon, Culligan Water, Danaher, DuPont de Nemours, Pentair and Watts Water Technologies

Dublin, May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Point-of-Entry Water Treatment Systems Market Report by Technology, Device, Application, and Region 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global point-of-entry water treatment systems market size reached US$ 10.2 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach US$ 15.3 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.61% during 2023-2032.







Point-of-Entry (POE) water treatment systems are equipment installed on taps to treat water distributed throughout the house or building. They consist of a two-stage filtration cartridge, an ultraviolet (UV) sterilizer, and ancillary equipment designed to ensure the safe operation of the system. POE water treatment systems are widely used to reduce or remove waterborne contaminants, including pathogens, at the end of the water supply system, such as the faucet or shower. POE water treatment systems are efficient, durable, and economical, and offer faster installation and simpler maintenance and operations. As a result, these systems are used in residential establishments and individual commercial activities, including hotels, lodges, restaurants, schools, and other public facilities.



Point-of-Entry Water Treatment Systems Market Trends



The rising instances of water contamination due to rapid industrialization and the growing concerns about safe drinking water are creating a positive outlook for the market. In line with this, the increasing awareness about the detrimental health effects of consuming water polluted with industrial chemicals, supported by the poor water treatment infrastructure at municipal water plants in various countries, is favoring the installation of PEO water treatment systems in individual homes.



Apart from this, the integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) with POE water treatment systems to optimize water softening and distillation systems and improve compliance monitoring is providing an impetus to the market growth. Moreover, the emergence of new technologies in UV disinfection equipment with reduced maintenance frequency, improved performance, and increased reliability are supporting the market growth.



Furthermore, the widespread product utilization in commercial and residential establishments to eradicate the contaminants and dissolved particles from the water while making it safe for use is positively influencing the market growth. Other factors, including the rising expenditure capacities of consumers, growing infrastructural projects, and the implementation of various government initiatives toward formalizing dealers, consumers, and regulators with installation and operation training, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.

Competitive Landscape



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being 3M Company, Best Water Technology AG, Calgon Carbon Corporation (Kuraray Co. Ltd.), Culligan Water, Danaher Corporation, DuPont de Nemours Inc., General Electric Company, Pentair plc and Watts Water Technologies Inc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report

What was the size of the global point-of-entry water treatment systems market in 2023?

What is the expected growth rate of the global point-of-entry water treatment systems market during 2024-2032?

What are the key factors driving the global point-of-entry water treatment systems market?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global point-of-entry water treatment systems market?

What is the breakup of the global point-of-entry water treatment systems market based on the technology?

What is the breakup of the global point-of-entry water treatment systems market based on the device?

What is the breakup of the global point-of-entry water treatment systems market based on application?

What are the key regions in the global point-of-entry water treatment systems market?

Who are the key players/companies in the global point-of-entry water treatment systems market?



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 137 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $10.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $15.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.6% Regions Covered Global

Key Market Segmentation



This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global point-of-entry water treatment systems market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2024-2032. The report has categorized the market based on technology, device and application.



Breakup by Technology:

Reverse Osmosis Systems

Water Softeners

Disinfection Methods

Filtration Methods

Distillation Systems

Others

Breakup by Device:

Faucet-Mounted Filters

Table-Top Pitchers

Countertop Units

Under-the-Sink Filters

Others

Breakup by Application:

Residential

Non-residential

Companies Featured

3M Company

Best Water Technology AG

Calgon Carbon Corporation (Kuraray Co. Ltd.)

Culligan Water

Danaher Corporation

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

General Electric Company

Pentair plc

Watts Water Technologies Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i3x9ij

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment