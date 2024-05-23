Nephrotic Syndrome Epidemiology Forecast to 2034: Severity, Gender, and Age-Specific Prevalence Across the 7MM

Dublin, May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nephrotic Syndrome - Epidemiology Forecast - 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report delivers an in-depth understanding of Nephrotic Syndrome, historical and forecasted epidemiology in the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.



Key Highlights

The analyst projects that among the total diagnosed prevalent cases of Nephrotic Syndrome in 7MM was around 786 thousand and approximately 34% of cases were from the US. As per estimations, in 2022, the EU4 and the UK accounted for nearly 367 thousand diagnosed prevalent cases of Nephrotic Syndrome.

Among EU4 and the UK, approximately 238 thousand and 128 thousand cases were identified as primary and secondary glomerulonephropathies, respectively in type-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of Nephrotic Syndrome in 2022. It was observed that there were more cases of primary glomerulonephropathies than secondary glomerulonephropathies, due to diagnostic challenges in recognizing secondary forms.

The total diagnosed prevalent cases of Nephrotic Syndrome in Japan, in 2022 were approximately 151 thousand cases. These cases are expected to change during the study period.

Epidemiology



As the market is derived using the patient-based model, the Nephrotic Syndrome epidemiology chapter in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology segmented by Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Nephrotic Syndrome and Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Nephrotic Syndrome in the 7MM covering the United States, EU4 countries (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan, from 2020 to 2034. As per the estimations, the total diagnosed prevalent cases of Nephrotic Syndrome in the 7MM were approximately 786 thousand in 2022, which are projected to increase during the forecast period due to rising population with obesity and diabetes.

The analysis in 2022 revealed that the total diagnosed prevalent cases of nephrotic syndrome in the US stood at approximately 267 thousand. Among these cases, primary glomerulonephropathies contributed to a substantial portion, accounting for around 214 thousand cases, while secondary glomerulonephropathies contributed to approximately 53 thousand cases. These numbers are anticipated to escalate during the forecast period from 2023 to 2034, indicating a growing health concern that necessitates attention and resources.

In EU4 and the UK, the diagnosed prevalent cases of nephrotic syndrome were estimated to be around 367 thousand in 2022. Among these regions, Germany emerged with the highest number of diagnosed prevalent cases, totaling approximately 98 thousand. Following closely behind, the UK reported around 87 thousand cases, indicating a considerable burden within these healthcare systems. Conversely, Spain reported the least number of cases among the EU4 and the UK, with approximately 48 thousand cases.

In Japan, a notable breakdown of nephrotic syndrome cases in 2022 revealed approximately 120 thousand cases attributed to primary glomerulonephropathies and around 30 thousand cases attributed to secondary glomerulonephropathies.

KOL Views



To gaze into the epidemiology insights of the real world, we take KOLs and SMEs' opinions working in the domain through primary research to fill the data gaps and validate the secondary research. Industry Experts were contacted for insights on Nephrotic Syndrome evolving treatment landscape, patient reliance on conventional therapies, patient therapy switching acceptability, along with challenges related to accessibility, including KOL from Medical School, Hannover, Hopital Robert-Debre, APHP, Paris, Istituto G. Gaslini, Genoa, Hospital Universitario Fundacion Jimenez Diaz, UCL Department of Renal Medicine, National Health Service, England, Fukushima Medical University, Institutes of Biomedical Innovation, Health and Nutrition (NIBIOHN), Ibaraki, Japan, and others, and others.



The analysts connected with 50+ KOLs to gather insights; however, interviews were conducted with 15+ KOLs in the 7MM. Their opinion helps understand and validate current disease prevalence, gender involved with the disease, diagnosis rate, and diagnostic criteria.



Key Topics Covered



1. Key Insights



2. Report Introduction



3. Nephrotic Syndrome Epidemiology Overview at a Glance

3.1. Patient Share (%) Distribution of Nephrotic Syndrome in 2020

3.2. Patient Share (%) Distribution of Nephrotic Syndrome in 2034



4. Epidemiology Forecast Methodology of Nephrotic Syndrome



5. Executive Summary of Nephrotic Syndrome



6. Key Events



7. Nephrotic Syndrome: Disease Background and Overview

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Etiology

7.3. Clinical Manifestation

7.4. Complications

7.5. Pathophysiology

7.6. Diagnosis

7.6.1. Differential Diagnosis

7.6.2. Diagnostic Algorithm



8. Epidemiology and Patient Population

8.1. Key Findings

8.2. Assumptions and Rationale: The 7MM

8.3. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Nephrotic Syndrome in the 7MM

8.4. The United States

8.5. EU4 and the UK

8.6. Japan



9. Patient Journey



10. Key Opinion Leaders' Views



11. Appendix

11.1. Bibliography

11.2. Acronyms and Abbreviations

11.3. Report Methodology



