HSBC - DEALINGS DISCLOSURE - XP Power Limited

PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF XP POWER LIMITED

DEALINGS DISCLOSURE

INTRODUCTION

The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited, Singapore Branch (" HSBC ") refers to the non-binding cash proposal (the " Proposal ") by Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (the " Offeror ") to acquire the entire share capital of XP Power Limited (the " Company ") for a cash consideration of £19.50 per share, as announced on 21 May 2024 (the " Announcement ").

As stated in the Announcement, HSBC, together with J. P. Morgan Securities Asia Private Limited, are the joint financial advisers to the Offeror in respect of the Proposal.

All capitalised terms used and not defined herein shall have the same meanings given to them in the Joint Announcement.

DISCLOSURE OF DEALINGS

Pursuant to Rule 12.1 of the Singapore Code on Take-overs and Mergers (the " Code ") and the Practice Statement on the Exemption of Connected Fund Managers and Principal Traders under the Code, HSBC wishes to announce the dealings by its associates in the relevant securities of the Company on 22 May 2024, details of which are set out in the Schedule hereto.

Issued by

The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited, Singapore Branch

23 May 2024





Schedule

Dealings on 22 May 2024

Dealings in XP Power Limited shares

Date of Dealing Name of Relevant Entity and (if different) name of the ultimate beneficial owner or controller Description of Security Nature of Transaction Number of Shares / Units Price

(SGD) Highest and

Lowest Prices

Paid or Received (SGD) Total Amount [Paid] / [Received]

(SGD) Resultant Total of Equivalent

Shares / Units owned

or controlled by

the associate and by

investment

accounts under

the discretionary management of the associate % of

Resultant

Total of

Equivalent Shares / Units BUY / SELL Product Type Nature of Dealing Highest Lowest 22-May-2024 Global Markets of HSBC Bank plc XP Power Limited Buy Equity Hedging of Delta 1 products created as a result of wholly unsolicited client-driven orders 19,562 28.52 28.67 28.46 557,908.24 N/A N/A

Dealings in Derivatives