Canada Construction Equipment Market Assessment & Forecasts, 2023 & 2024-2029: Mining Sector Spurs Demand, High Demand for Rentals, Rising Focus on Compacts, Focus on Green Transition

The Canada construction equipment market is expected to attain a value of $14.59 billion by 2029 from $11.2 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 4.27% from 2023-2029

The Canada construction equipment market is highly competitive, with a mix of local and international players. Major companies such as Wolff Group Construction Equipment Canada, Frontline Machinery Canada, and RockZone Americas Canada are key players in the market. These companies offer a wide range of construction equipment, including excavators, loaders, and cranes, catering to various segments like residential, commercial, and infrastructure development. Evolution Mechanical Ltd. is another significant player known for its expertise in providing heavy equipment solutions.

Caterpillar, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Volvo CE, SANY, XCMG, and Komatsu are the leaders in the Canada construction equipment market. These companies have strong market share and offer diverse sets of equipment.

Investments in infrastructure development, including affordable housing and transport facilities, support the growth of Canada's construction equipment market. However, major challenges include the growing risk of economic recession, supply chain pressures, and overdependence on foreign labor forces. The government aims to achieve the carbon-neutral goal by 2050. Hence, it is increasing its focus on applying renewable energy sources and reducing fossil fuel usage. It promotes the use of electric vehicles in the transportation sector and installs solar panels in buildings for electric generation.

Construction activity in Canada is expected to decelerate over the next few quarters. However, a potential rebound could occur in spring 2024 if inflation moderates and debt markets stabilize, boosting builder confidence. Material costs are forecasted to rise by 3% to 5%, while employee wages are expected to increase by 4% to 6%. Overall costs are projected to climb by 3% to 6%.

The Canadian construction industry is facing skilled labor shortages and declining productivity. Therefore, enhancing workforce competency and efficiency will be crucial. Focus areas for the sector include retention, upskilling, and building trust among workers. In February 2023, the federal government issued its initial budget estimates for the fiscal year 2023-24. They included CAD198.2 billion (USD 153.8 billion) in budgetary expenditures for operational and capital expenditures, for a total of CAD432.9 billion (USD 335.9 billion) in spending. The province of Ontario published its 30-year transit plan in 2023. Over the next ten years, building a transportation network primarily focused on new highways, rail lines, and subway systems will cost CAD 84.7 billion (USD 65.7 billion).

High Demand: There's a strong demand for equipment like excavators, bulldozers, graders, and asphalt pavers to support infrastructure development and maintain existing networks. Demolition activities are also rising, further propelling equipment needs.

Shifting Preferences: The industry is showing a growing interest in sustainable practices, increasing demand for electric and hybrid construction equipment.

Earthmoving equipment accounted for the largest market share of the Canada construction equipment market in 2023. Excavators in the earthmoving segment accounted for the largest share in 2023. Rising investment in housing, port expansion, and public infrastructure projects is expected to drive the demand for excavators in the Canada construction equipment market.

The region is experiencing a residential and commercial construction boom, particularly in urban areas. This drives demand for equipment like forklifts, aerial work platforms, and concrete mixers in the Canada construction equipment market.

Rising interest rates and higher commodity prices may hinder the growth of the construction equipment market in the region.

The growth in infrastructure investment and the surge in civil engineering & housing projects in 2023 are expected to support the demand for excavators in the Canada construction equipment market.

The government's dedication to allocating around 5% of GDP each year to infrastructure development is expected to open opportunities for construction companies in transportation, energy, and water sectors.

Focus on Green Transition Will Prompt Investments in the Construction Industry

Increasing Focus Toward Remote Monitoring Technology in Construction Equipment

Rising Focus on Compact and Electric Construction Equipment

Surge in Infrastructure Projects to Boost the Canada Construction Equipment Market

Increasing Number of Transport Projects to Propel the Demand for Road Construction Machinery

Prominent Mining Sector Supports the Demand for Heavy Construction Equipment

Land Scarcity Will Hamper the Development of Infrastructure Across the Country

High Demand for Rental Construction Equipment to Hinder the New Construction Equipment Sales

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 223 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $11.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $14.59 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.5% Regions Covered Canada

Prominent Vendors

Caterpillar

Hitachi Construction Machinery

Komatsu

Liebherr

Volvo Construction Equipment

Kobelco

Kubota

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co. Ltd

SANY

Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co. Ltd. (XCMG)

SUMITOMO CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO., LTD.

JCB

John Deere

Develon

Yanmar

Tadano

Takeuchi

Manitou

GEHL

MERLO Group

Bobcat

Terex Corporation

CNH Industrial

Mecalac

Shandong Lingong Construction Machinery (SDLG)

Ammann

The Miller Group

MacLean

Hidromek

National Equipment Dealers

SMS Equipment

Great West Equipment

Finning International Inc.

Cooper Equipment Rentals

Wolff Group

Frontline Machinery

RockZone Americas

Machinery Partner

Evolution Mechanical Ltd.

SITECH

Earthmoving Equipment

Excavator

Backhoe Loaders

Wheeled Loaders

Other Earthmoving Equipment (Other loaders, Bulldozers, Trenchers)

Road Construction Equipment

Road Rollers

Asphalt Pavers

Material Handling Equipment

Crane

Forklift & Telescopic Handlers

Aerial Platforms (Articulated Boom Lifts, Telescopic Boom lifts, Scissor lifts)

Other Construction Equipment

Dumper

Tipper

Concrete Mixer

Concrete Pump Truck

Construction

Mining

Manufacturing

Others (Power Generation, Utilities Municipal Corporations, Oil & Gas, Cargo Handling, Power Generation Plants, Waste Management)

