Global $3.8Bn AI in Chemicals Market Outlook Report, 2024-2029, Featuring Analysis of IBM, Microsoft, Schneider Electric, AWS, Google, SAP, NVIDIA, and Other Key Players

The global AI in chemicals market is valued at USD 0.7 billion in 2024 and is estimated to reach USD 3.8 billion in 2029, registering a CAGR of 39.2% during the forecast period. Optimizing chemical processes with AI-enabled solutions serves as a potential driver for accelerating the adoption of AI in the chemical sector. As more than 80% of chemical companies now prioritize sustainability alongside revenue growth, AI emerges as a crucial tool for achieving these goals. Notably, in 2022, two-thirds of companies actively developing AI strategies reported significant increases in both productivity and sustainability achievements.







AI-powered predictive models offer precise recommendations for formulations and manufacturing processes, advancing sustainability objectives while significantly improving return on investment. Companies implementing AI strategies have witnessed notable cost reductions of up to 30% and impressive decreases of 20% in greenhouse gas emissions within their chemical workflows. Successful integration of AI relies on robust data foundations and effective training strategies. Ensuring data diversity and quality is paramount to maintaining accuracy and preventing model drift, safeguarding against suboptimal predictions and investments. Through enriched datasets and curated training sets, companies validate AI models, unlocking new insights and breakthroughs.



By component, the software segment is projected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period



The AI landscape in the chemicals market is multifaceted, encompassing a diverse range of various software solutions tailored to specific industry needs. These software solutions is are categorized by type, including dashboard and analytics tools that enable real-time data visualization and strategic decision-making, process simulation software that aids in modeling and optimizing chemical processes, chemical modeling software for molecular design and analysis, laboratory management software for efficient lab operations, virtual screening tools for drug discovery and materials design, and chemical property prediction tools for predicting material properties and behavior.



This software is further categorized by advanced technologies such as machine learning, deep learning, generative AI, natural language processing (NLP), computer vision, and advanced analytics. Moreover, these software are deployed across different modes, including cloud-based solutions for scalability, flexibility, and accessibility, as well as on-premises deployments for data security, control, and compliance. This diverse software ecosystem forms the foundation for AI-driven innovation, optimization, and transformative advancements in the chemicals industry.



By Business Application, R&D is registered to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The chemical sector is undergoing a significant transformation driven by the rapid adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies. This shift is propelled by the need for more efficient and sustainable research and development (R&D) processes. In November 2022, Chemical.AI, a Shanghai-based R&D AI technology firm, secured USD 14 million in Series B funding. Chemical.AI specializes in harnessing AI and automation to create an intelligent chemical synthesis platform, thereby boosting research efficacy in chemistry and streamlining drug discovery processes.



Initiatives such as the collaboration between Eastman and NC State's Department of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering exemplify this trend by leveraging AI, catalysis, and robotics to create self-driving labs. By automating labor-intensive tasks and accelerating compound discovery and property prediction, AI optimizes R&D processes, leading to more sustainable and efficient manufacturing of specialty chemicals. Additionally, companies such as Quantistry, with its advanced cloud-native simulation platform integrating Quantum and AI technologies, are further revolutionizing chemical research and development. Their focus on sustainability and efficiency, coupled with quantum-based simulations and AI-driven insights, enables innovative materials' optimization, discovery, and design.



Asia Pacific is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The Asia Pacific region is experiencing a transformative shift in the chemicals industry due to the integration of artificial intelligence technologies. Countries such as China and Japan are leading this transformation with robust investments in AI research, development, and implementation across the chemical value chain. China, being the largest chemicals market, is leveraging AI for process optimization, predictive maintenance, and supply chain management, driving efficiency and cost savings.



Japan's chemical industry, renowned for its innovation, is adopting AI for product development, quality control, and sustainability initiatives, contributing to its global competitiveness. India's rapidly growing chemical sector is embracing AI for smart manufacturing, safety enhancements, and environmental sustainability, supported by government initiatives and private investments. South Korea, with its focus on AI research and development, is fostering AI-driven innovations in chemical production processes, driving technological advancements and market competitiveness.

Research Coverage



The market study covers AI in chemicals across segments. It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential across different segments, such as component (hardware, software [by type, technology, and, deployment mode] & services), business application, end users, and region. It includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Major vendors offering AI in chemicals hardware, software and services across the globe are IBM (US), Microsoft (US), Schneider Electric (France), AWS (US), Google (US), SAP (Germany), NVIDIA (US), C3.ai (US), GE Vernova (US), Siemens (Germany), Hexagon (Sweden), Engie Impact (US), TrendMiner (Belgium), Xylem (US), NobleAI (US), Iktos (France), Kebotix (US), Uptime AI (US), Canvass AI (Canada), Nexocode (Poland), SandboxAQ (US), Deepmatter (England), Zapata AI (US), Citirne Informatics (US), Chemical.AI (China), Augury (Israel), Intellegens (UK), Ripik.AI (India), Tractian (US), Polymerize (Singapore), ScienceDesk (Germany), OptiSol Business Solutions (India), NuWater (Africa) and VROC (Australia).



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 361 Forecast Period 2024-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $0.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $3.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 39.2% Regions Covered Global

Premium Insights

Rising Demand for AI-Enhanced Process Optimization to Boost Market Growth

AI in Chemicals Market to Witness Minor Decline in Y-O-Y Growth in 2024

Services Segment to Grow at Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

Software and Basic Chemicals Segments to Account for Significant Shares in AI in Chemicals Market in 2024

North America to Account for Largest Market Share in 2024

Market Dynamics

Drivers Growing Demand for AI for R&D Purposes in Chemicals and Materials Sectors Rising Demand for AI-Enhanced Chemical Process Optimization

Restraints High Cost Associated with AI Implementation in Chemical Industry Regulatory Constraints Posing Obstacles to Scalability of AI Solutions in Chemical Sector

Opportunities Growing Demand for AI-based Predictive Maintenance Growing Integration of Generative AI to Unlock Unprecedented Opportunities

Challenges Issues Related to Converting Chemical Data into Machine-Readable Data Lack of Skilled Workforce



Ecosystem Analysis

Software Providers

Service Providers

End-users

Regulatory Bodies

Case Study Analysis

Evonik Collaborated with IBM Research Europe and MIT-IBM Watson AI Lab to Leverage AI to Accelerate Development and Optimization of Materials

Indorama Ventures Optimized Risk Management with SAP's Intelligent Asset Management and Aslnt's Solutions

Terray Therapeutics Revolutionized Drug Discovery with AI-Driven Molecular Design Coati by Leveraging Nvidia DGX Cloud

BASF Optimized Chemical Plant Uptime with AI-Driven Remote Monitoring Substation 6 Build with Help of Schneider Electric

Large European Specialty Chemicals Manufacturer Implemented C3 AI Process Optimization Application to Improve Manufacturing Yields

Technology Analysis

Key Technologies Conversational AI LLMS Context-Aware Computing Cloud Computing Augmented Analytics

Adjacent Technologies Digital Twins IoT RPA Blockchain Cybersecurity



Pricing Analysis

Indicative Pricing Analysis of AI in Chemicals, by Component

Average Selling Price Trend of Key Players: Top Three Business Applications

Patent Analysis

Methodology

Patents Filed, by Document Type

Innovation and Patent Applications

Top 10 Applicants in AI in Chemicals Market

Trade Analysis

Import Scenario of Automatic Data-Processing Machines and Units

Export Scenario of Automatic Data-Processing Machines and Units

Technology Roadmap

Short-Term Roadmap (1-3 Years)

Long-Term Roadmap (3-10 Years)

Companies Featured

IBM

Microsoft

Google

Nvidia

Schneider Electric

Aws

SAP

Siemens

C3 AI

GE Vernova

Hexagon Ab

Engie Impact

Trendminer

Xylem

Nobleai

Iktos

Kebotix

Uptime AI

Canvass AI

Nexocode

Sandboxaq

Deepmatter

Zapata AI

Citrine Informatics

Chemical.AI

Augury

Intellegens

Ripik.AI

Tractian

Polymerize

Sciencedesk

Optisol Business Solutions

Nuwater

Vroc

