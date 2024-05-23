Car Subscription Market Report 2024: A $23.7 Billion Opportunity by 2030 Featuring Strategic Analysis of Volkswagen, Toyota, Wagonex, Tata Motors, AB Volvo, BMW, Daimler, Hyundai Motor, General Motor, Lyft

Dublin, May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Car Subscription Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global car subscription market is expected to reach an estimated $23.7 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 25.6% from 2024 to 2030.



The major drivers for this market are increasing consumer preference for flexibility and convenience in car ownership, growing interest in access to a variety of vehicles without the commitment of ownership, and rise of digital platforms facilitating seamless subscription services for automobiles. The future of the global car subscription market looks promising with opportunities in the private, corporate, and travel & tourism markets.



The study includes a forecast for the global car subscription by vehicle type, service provider, end use, and region.



Car Subscription Market by Vehicle Type [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

IC Powered Vehicle

Electric Vehicle

Luxury Car

Executive Car

Economy Car

Car Subscription Market by Service Provider [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

OEM/Captives

Independent/Third Party Service Providers

Car Subscription Market by End Use [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

Private

Corporate

Travel & Tourism

Others

Car Subscription Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

Car Subscription Market Insights

Luxury cars expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, private end-users expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Europe expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

List of Car Subscription Companies



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies car subscription companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the car subscription companies profiled in this report include:

Volkswagen

Toyota

Wagonex

Tata Motors

AB Volvo

BMW

Daimler

Hyundai Motor

General Motor

Lyft

Features of the Global Car Subscription Market

Market Size Estimates: Car subscription market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Car subscription market size by vehicle type, service provider, end use, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Car subscription market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different vehicle types, service providers, end uses, and regions for the car subscription market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the car subscription market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

