Fixing of coupon rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen

23 May 2024

FIXING OF COUPON RATES        

Fixing of coupon rates effective from 27 May 2024

Effective from 27 May 2024, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.

Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing
The new coupon rates will apply from 27 May 2024 to 27 August 2024:

Uncapped bonds
DK0030393319, (SNP), maturity in 2026, new rate as at 27 May 2024: 4.4510% pa

Questions may be directed to Investor Relations at investor_relations@nykredit.dk or Press Officer Peter Klaaborg, tel +45 44 55 14 94.

