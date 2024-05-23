US Data Center Construction Industry Report 2024-2029 - $47+ Billion Market is Booming Due to Demand from Hyperscale Companies, Artificial Intelligence Needs, and Growth of Edge Computing

Dublin, May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Data Center Construction Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. data center construction market by investment is projected to reach $47.72 billion by 2029 from $24.59 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 11.69% from 2023-2029

The U.S. data center construction market is booming due to demand from hyperscale companies, Artificial Intelligence (AI) needs, and the growth of edge computing. To keep up with AI demands, data center operators adjust their infrastructure and develop innovative cooling and energy efficiency solutions to meet sustainability targets.

The rising demand for data centers nationwide will provide significant opportunities for construction contractors to generate revenue. Some well-known construction contractors in the U.S. data center construction market include AECOM, Arup, Jacobs Turner Construction, DPR Construction, Holder Construction, and Cargan.

The U.S. data center construction market includes all the major global colocation operators, including Equinix, Digital Realty, QTS Realty Trust, CyrusOne, Aligned Data Center, DataBank, Iron Mountain, Vantage Data Centers, NTT DATA, and STACK Infrastructure. The major hyperscale operators investing in the U.S. data center construction market include Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft, Meta (Facebook), and Google. They are expanding their presence across all the top data center destinations in the US.

Supply chain disruptions, increasing inflation rates, a shortage of skilled workers, and power restraints are estimated to impact the U.S. data center construction market negatively. High demand for data center capacity was fueled by hyperscale companies, financial institutions, healthcare organizations, and various major corporations, accounting for an unprecedented power capacity volume in the market.

The U.S. government will promote data center investments through various initiatives such as increasing the availability of land for development, reducing electricity tariffs, offering sales and tax incentives, and enabling the procurement of renewable energy. Such initiatives will drive the growth of the U.S. data center construction market during the forecast period.

Digitalization across businesses will contribute to a surge in data center investments by colocation, cloud, internet, and telecommunication providers. Telecom companies, such as AT&T, T-Mobile, CenturyLink, and Qualcomm, are responsible for deploying and introducing 5G services in the U.S. The Texas data center market is becoming competitive. It is witnessing the entry of several colocation and hyperscale operators developing data center facilities in the state.

The U.S. market is among the costliest for developing a data center facility. The average cost ranges between USD 10 million and USD 11 million per MW, and it is likely to increase by 5% - 7% yearly. The core submarkets are witnessing land and power constraints, limiting the opportunities for new companies to enter the market. However, several new submarkets, including Aurora and Elk Grove Village, are preferred.

SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS

Modular power infrastructure in data centers is expected to result in cost savings over time. These systems are more efficient, leading to space savings and the need for less maintenance.

The major power supply companies, such as Dominion Energy and NOVEC (Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative), are meeting the growing power demand for data centers in North Virginia. Due to the rising construction of data centers, these power companies have recommended developing their own substations to power their data center campuses.

Due to its sustainability, HVO fuel as a substitute for diesel fuel in generators is expected to increase in the U.S. data center construction market. Several operators are replacing diesel with HVO fuel to power their backup generators.

Real-time monitoring software with automation and AI features is becoming increasingly significant. This technology can predict maintenance needs, identify component failures, and perform automatic switchovers to ensure uninterrupted operations.

Several new and innovative power and cooling systems have been introduced in the U.S. data center construction market, focusing on sustainability. Infrastructure providers are focusing more on developing products with reduced environmental impact.

Cooling techniques such as evaporative coolers are rising in regions with favorable climates to effectively cool data centers.

In addition to building and setting up data centers, the company focuses on enhancing physical security and monitoring and managing facilities using a real-time Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) system.

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

North Virginia is considered the world's data center capital, accounting for the highest concentration of data center facilities. The market has the presence of all the major colocation and hyperscale data center operators.

Texas is considered the second-largest data center market in the US. It comprises several major locations, such as Dallas, Austin, Irving, San Antonio, and Houston.

California, often referred to as Silicon Valley, comprises several cities such as Santa Clara, San Jose, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Sacramento. It is among the top three data center markets in the United States.

Arizona is among the most active and dynamic markets regarding hyperscale demand and development.

Illinois has become a hub for data centers in the last three to four years, with the major locations including Chicago, Elk Grove Village, DeKalb, and Aurora.

Georgia is attracting investments from hyperscale data center operators such as Microsoft and Meta (Facebook). Atlanta is among the preferred locations, followed by Lithia Springs and Douglasville.

The Oregon data center market is registering the fastest growth. The state has emerged as a future hot spot for hyperscale data center development. The market is in several locations, such as Portland and Hillsboro.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

What are the key trends in the U.S. data center construction market?

What is the growth rate of the U.S. data center construction market?

How big is the U.S. data center construction market?

What is the estimated market size in terms of area in the U.S. data center construction market by 2029?

How many MW of power capacity is expected to reach the U.S. data center construction market by 2029?

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 567 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $24.59 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $47.72 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.6% Regions Covered United States





Industry Overview

Market Snapshot

Historical vs Present Market Scenario

US vs Global Market Comparison

Shift Towards Sustainability

Comparison of Different Types of Data Centers

Data Center Construction Delays

Data Center Pre-Construction Phase

Construction Documents

Entitlements and Building Permits

Will-Serve Letters

Sourcing of Materials

Site Preparation

Data Center Construction Costs

Data Center Investment by Facility Type

Market Opportunities & Trends

Data Centers Operators Making Efforts to be More Sustainable and Environmentally Friendly

5G Enhancing the Demand for Edge Data Centers

Adoption of Advanced Ups Batteries

Rise in Rack Power Density

Sustainable and Innovative Data Center Technologies

AI & Hpc Applications Driving Liquid Immersion & Direct-To-Chip Cooling

Deployment of Microgrids in Data Centers

AI Transforming the Landscape of the Data Center Market

Market Growth Enablers

Significant Development of Data Center Facilities

Ongoing Investments by Hyperscale Operators in the US

Rise in M&A as Well as Joint Venture Activities

Tax and Sales Incentives are a Major Boost for Data Center Growth

Increase in the Adoption of Cloud-based Services and the Shift from On-Premises to Cloud Platforms

Enhanced Connectivity Driving Growth in the Data Center Market

Data Centers are Becoming More Important due to Big Data, the Internet of Things (IoT) , as Well as Augmented Reality (Ar) and Virtual Reality (Vr)

Market Restraints

Market Growth is Being Hindered by Disruption in the Supply Chain

Skilled Workforce Shortage and Discrimination

Challenges in Picking the Right Location for Building Data Centers

Issues with Security Affecting the Expansion of Data Centers

Power and Water Consumption by Data Centers

Concerns About Data Center Carbon Emissions

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Key Data Center Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Caterpillar

Cummins

Delta Electronics

Eaton

Legrand

Rolls-Royce

Schneider Electric

STULZ

Vertiv

Key Data Center Contractors

AECOM

Arup

Corgan

DPR Construction

Fortis Construction

Holder Construction

Jacobs

Rogers-O'Brien Construction

Syska Hennessy Group

Turner Construction

Key Data Center Investors

Apple

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

CyrusOne

DataBank

Digital Realty

Equinix

Google

Meta (Facebook)

Microsoft

NTT DATA

Other Data Center Support Infrastructure Providers

Airedale

Alfa Laval

Asetek

Bloom Energy

Carrier

Condair

Cormant

Cyber Power Systems

Enlogic

FNT Software

Generac Power Systems

Green Revolution Cooling (GRC)

HITEC Power Protection

Johnson Controls

KOHLER

KyotoCooling

Mitsubishi Electric

Natron Energy

NetZoom

Nlyte Software

Rittal

Siemens

Trane (Ingersoll Rand)

Tripp Lite

Yanmar (HIMOINSA)

ZincFive

Other Data Center Contractors

AlfaTech

BlueScope Construction

Brasfield & Gorrie

CallisonRTKL

Clark Construction Group

Climatec

Clune Construction

EMCOR Group

EYP MCF

Fitzpatrick Architects

Fluor Corporation

Gensler

Gilbane Building Company

HDR

HITT Contracting

Hoffman Construction

JE Dunn Construction

JHET Architects

kW Engineering

WSP (kW Mission Critical Engineering)

Linesight

M+W Group (Exyte)

Morrison Hershfield

Mortenson

Rosendin

Salute Mission Critical

Sheehan Nagle Hartray Architects

Skanska

Southland Industries

Sturgeon Electric Company

Structure Tone

The Mulhern Group

The Walsh Group

The Weitz Company

TRINITY Group Construction

Other Data Center Investors

Aligned Data Centers

American Tower

AUBix

CloudHQ

Cologix

Compass Datacenters

COPT Data Center Solutions

CoreSite

DartPoints

DC BLOX

Edge Centres

EdgeConneX

EdgePresence

EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure

Element Critical

Evoque

Flexential

fifteenfortyseven Critical Systems Realty (1547)

H5 Data Centers

HostDime

Iron Mountain

Netrality Data Centers

Novva Data Centers

PowerHouse Data Centers

Prime Data Centers

QTS Realty Trust

Sabey Data Centers

Skybox Datacenters

Stream Data Centers

STACK Infrastructure

Switch

T5 Data Centers

TierPoint

Vantage Data Centers

Vapor IO

Yondr

365 Data Centers

New Entrants

Corscale Data Centers

Crane Data Centers

Edged Energy

NE Edge

Quantum Loophole

Rowan Digital Infrastructure

